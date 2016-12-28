This Was Brainerd - Dec. 29

30 years ago (1986)

About 200 snowmobile racers participated in the 11th Annual Paul Bunyan Time Trials at the Quarterdeck on Gull Lake. No records were set due to glare ice and lack of snow. Top speed was 114 mph in the Super Modified 650 Class by Rick Bates, Brooklyn Center.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Mary Kay Kendall of Crosslake caught this 13-pound walleye, the largest reported locally this season, on Dec. 27. She was fishing Cross Lake in 25-feet of water and caught it on a golden shiner minnow. Cross Lake Bait Shop took the photo.

60 years ago (1956)

(Adv.) Tonight's the Night! The national craze hits Brainerd! Come in and have a pizza pie at the House of Pizza - 515 Washington Street - opening today. Twelve delicious varieties made and baked while you watch. Have a pizza here, or phone for takeout.

80 years ago (1936)

Red "Popeye" Maddock, popular entertainer from this summer, will return as master of ceremonies for the New Year's Eve party at Club LaGuyal. He will head a floor show of five specialty acts, backed by a nine-piece orchestra. Party favors will be included.

100 years ago (1916)

Crow Wing County is looming as a cattle raising territory, with 2,400 head marketed in the past year at an average price of $40. The outlook for the year ahead is good as Iowa and Illinois farmers are coming here to carve out stock farms.