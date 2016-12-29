This Was Brainerd - Dec. 30

30 years ago (1986)

Customers of the failed Lakeland State Bank of Pequot Lakes were assured it's business as usual under new ownership, with the exception of about 400 borrowers whose notes were not taken by the new owners. Those 400 must work out new loan terms with the FDIC.

40 years ago (1976)

(Adv.) We're Having a Party! Join us on New Year's Eve - dine and be merry! Featuring Prime Rib dinner for $7.00 - includes two drinks and party favors. Entertainment from 9-1. Papa C's - A Public House for Eating and Drinking - 219 S. 6th Street.

60 years ago (1956)

John Knaak, of Ironton, heard there was little chance of commercially trapping rough fish in Rice Lake, but he applied for a license anyway. And thus far, he and his team have removed 31,200 pounds of buffalo fish. That's short of the 350,000 pounds he took in the Mississippi 1931 to 1936.

80 years ago (1936)

(Adv.) New Years Specials! Creamery Butter - lb. 35 cents; Fresh Oysters - pint 28 cents; Fancy Turkeys - lb. 25 cents; Home Made Blood Sausage - lb. 16 cents; Fancy Ducks - lb. 20 cents; Pot Roast - lb. 14 cents. Model Meat Market - T.H. Schafer, Prop.

100 years ago (1916)

(Adv.) The kidneys have big work to do. All the blood in the body courses through them constantly to be freed of poisonous matter. Thousands testify to the merit of Doan's Kidney Pills, a remedy used for more than 50 years. Price 50 cents at all dealers.