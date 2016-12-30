This Was Brainerd - Dec. 26

30 years ago (1986)

(Adv.) Our New Year's Party - reservations required! One-pound lobster tail dinner, includes glass of champagne, salad, potato and popover - $19.95. Package Plan: Choice of prime rib, walleye, rib eye, chicken kiev or shrimp - and 3 drinks - $15.00. Pauline's Restaurant.

40 years ago (1976)

(Photo) Capt. Charles Lieurance, clipboard in hand, directed a swirl of activity in the basement of the Salvation Army Store on 4th Street, as some 225 food baskets for the needy were prepared in time for Christmas dinner. Members of the Advisory Board helped deliver the baskets.

60 years ago (1956)

Brainerd's post office set an all-time record of mail and parcel post handling during the Christmas rush season, according to Postmaster Joe Dunn. The ten-day total was 365,431 pieces, with the biggest day being Dec. 17, with 67,000 items being processed.

80 years ago (1936)

Generally regarded as the two best decorated homes in the city, the homes of John Erickson, 1402 Pine St., and Fred Olson, 1305 Pine Street, are visited by scores of citizens to admire the lights. The two men are business partners and have a friendly rivalry each year.

100 years ago (1916)

Christmas 1916 was a day of remarkable peace and goodwill in Brainerd. For the first time in years the police docket is blank today, not a single drunk in public nor crime committed. The fire station had not a single alarm and no Christmas trees caught fire.