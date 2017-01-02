This Was Brainerd - Jan. 3

30 years ago (1987)

Gov. Rudy Perpich's inauguration tomorrow will feature floral arrangements prepared by students Carol Simon and Debbie Thesing of the Brainerd Area Vocational School's floral program. Instructor Burt Knandel said "The state is well aware of the great program we have here."

40 years ago (1977)

A stolen snowmobile, apparently taken on a 20-mile joyride, was recovered Sunday along the shore of North Long Lake. The 1975 Scorpion was stolen Saturday afternoon from the Wagon Wheel Saloon in Merrifield. The thieves had wired the throttle and driven it into a tree.

60 years ago (1957)

(Adv.) Taste that delicious tingle of our old-fashioned ice cream - and at old fashioned prices, too. It's churned in small batches right here at Korner Kut Rate Drug Store. Pints - reg. 25 cents, now 19 cents; Quarts - reg. 45 cents, now 39 cents; 1/2 gallon - reg. 79 cents, now 59 cents.

80 years ago (1937)

Measured on a per capita basis, the Minn. property tax is the second highest in the nation. This was considered the largest reason for tax delinquency in this state, followed by inability to pay the tax due to unemployment and shrinking income.

100 years ago (1917)

At the city council meeting, a number of bills were carried over due to the depleted condition of the current expense fund. Alderman Turcotte called attention to broken street signs. They were ordered picked up whenever the city team could be gotten out.