This Was Brainerd - Jan. 4

30 years ago (1987)

De La Salle pulled away in the second half of a 74-44 victory over the winless Warrior boys' basketball team. The Islanders, up by 11 near the end of the 3rd quarter, scored the next 10 to widen the margin. They shot 68 percent in the second half to Brainerd's 36 percent.

40 years ago (1977)

The city council has voted to close the jail in city hall due to liability from poor heating and falling plaster. The eight-cell facility was built in 1914. Future prisoners will be housed in the 21-cell county jail which, unfortunately, has also been condemned by correction officials.

60 years ago (1957)

(Adv.) At the Paramount, our CinemaScope screen thrusts you into the land of the Vikings in the days of "Prince Valiant," starring James Mason, Janet Leigh and Robert Wagner. At the Brainerd Theatre, see Gary Cooper and Dorothy McGuire starring in "Friendly Persuasion."

80 years ago (1937)

Fire loss in Brainerd for 1936 was $36,000 said Fire Chief Frank Fuller, which was about three times the loss in 1935. The department was called out a record number 142 times in 1936, compared to 84 calls the preceding year.

100 years ago (1917)

Police Chief Squires is a busy man packing up exhibits seized in liquor cases for transport to the federal court in Duluth. There are three barrels of whiskey, seven suitcases jammed with booze, a big tank of whiskey complete with hoses and pipes, and much, much more.