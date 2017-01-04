This Was Brainerd - Jan. 5

30 years ago (1987)

North Memorial Medical Center of Minneapolis has announced its acquisition of Brainerd Ambulance, the 4th largest ambulance center outside of the metro area. The medical center bought it from Terry Moberg, who has owned and operated it for the past 21 years.

40 years ago (1977)

(Photo) This 24-pound northern was taken in 10-feet of water at Gull Lake by Calvin Randall of Nisswa. It's the largest out of Paul Bunyan Vacationland this winter and was weighed in at Sportland Bait Shop.

60 years ago (1957)

There were 68 positive reactions found to a Mantoux testing for tuberculosis among 1,531 students and school personnel in Brainerd and Pequot Lakes. Students in the 1st, 7th, 9th and 12th grades were tested. Those testing positive were referred to their doctors for chest X-rays.

80 years ago (1937)

Precipitous drops in temperature were recorded in the lakes area on the coldest day of the winter. Lowest was 29 below zero at the Crosslake dam, 27 below at the Gull Lake dam and 26 below in Brainerd.

100 years ago (1917)

Chilled by the icy winds of northern Minnesota, Charles Johnson, a hardy lumberjack from Aitkin, has joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He said hundreds of men are leaving the lumber camps due to the severe weather. He asked to be stationed in Santo Domingo so he can thaw out properly.