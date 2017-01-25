This Was Brainerd - Jan. 26

30 years ago (1987)

Brainerd's Joe Bock, the defending Upper Midwest 156-pound champ, scored with straight lefts and right hooks to defeat Wadena's Pat Foster in Golden Gloves boxing action here. Tim Kelm scored with counter-punches to earn a decision over Wadena's Brian Christensen.

40 years ago (1977)

Two female Brainerd teenagers are in jail after what they said was a prank, but law officers are taking seriously. They drove through a bank drive-up, passing a note that said "This is a holdup." Moments later they left, but returned later, getting stuck in snow and being arrested.

60 years ago (1957)

Fans agreed that the Warriors put on their finest performance of the season in downing Aitkin 74-51 at the Washington high gym. Aitkin, was overpowered by center John Emerson's 36 points, which tied the school record set by the great Jim Smith in 1951.

80 years ago (1937)

Sheriff Clarence Merry of Cass County is headed to Albia, Iowa, where he will seek to extradite Harry Fry, believed to be the robber who held up Ernie Ritari's Squaw Point Resort on Sept. 17. He has with him Evelina Peters, who identified Fry as the man who held a gun on her.

100 years ago (1917)

Referee Ordeman called it "a bull fight," speaking of the middleweight wrestling match between Finnish champ Karhunsaari and Canadian champ Francis. The Finn was the aggressor all night, but blocked by the wonderful defense of Francis as they reached a draw after 2-1/2 hours.