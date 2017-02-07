This Was Brainerd - Feb. 8

30 years ago (1987)

When the band Velvet Storm performed the song "Proud Mary" at the Brothers Lounge in Manhattan Beach on July 30, someone in the audience wrote down the song title. It was one of 16 songs played that were licensed by BMI, and the Lounge owners don't have a BMI license.

40 years ago (1977)

The Brainerd city council has turned down a request from Baxter to purchase potable water for the proposed Kmart store just west on Hwys 210-371. Brainerd Water and Light policy states water could be provided if the customer paid double rate and agreed to annex to Brainerd in five years.

60 years ago (1957)

A total of 104 aliens from 17 countries registered at the Brainerd Post Office last month as required by immigration authorities, said postmaster Joe Dunn. Canada and Great Britain led with 19 each, and Germany 13. Twelve Finns registered, as did nine Norwegians.

80 years ago (1937)

Heaviest snowfall in 20 years saw high winds drifting the 15-inch blanket of snow. Major highways were open and trains were late but running. A Sylvan Township couple and their daughter are recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning after snow plugged the exhaust on a home heater.

100 years ago (1917)

Thirty carpenters are making rapid progress in constructing a temporary train station just west of the ruins of the burned depot. In the meantime, the NP Railroad temporary ticket office is in a freight car on site, and the waiting rooms are in a refrigerator car.