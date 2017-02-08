This Was Brainerd - Feb. 9

30 years ago (1987)

(Photo) Brainerd High School Kixters captain Sue Stolski and coach Cindy Clough share a hug following Stolski's speech at a welcome home reception for the Kixters. The team finished second in the state to Richfield after winning the state title the past two years.

40 years ago (1977)

Hammered 15-1 by Moorhead just four days ago, Coach Dan Levno's Warriors skated to a 2-2 tie with Alexandria in their new ice arena there. Levno said goalie Curt McCormick kept them in the game, stopping 48 shots, plus three more in OT.

60 years ago (1957)

A technical foul assessed against Ken Jacobs seemed to be the spark that fired up the Warriors to a 72-46 win over C-I, taking the conference title with a 9-0 mark. John Emerson was on a tear, hitting 15 of his first 17 shots enroute to 34 points. Curt Norwood marked nine assists.

80 years ago (1937)

People's Brewing took two of three games from Karlsbrau Beers in men's bowling league action, while Halsted's took two of three from Hayes-Lucas. Eide and VanEssen had a field day, smashing the pins for 624 and 623 counts, respectively.

100 years ago (1917)

Brainerd better plan for the estimated 3,000 visitors that will be here for its first Outdoor Carnival. The parade alone will have more than 2,000 marchers. In addition, there will be dog races, toboggan slides, hockey games, skating and a dance at Gardner's Hall.