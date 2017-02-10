This Was Brainerd - Feb. 10

30 years ago (1987)

Rescue teams of firefighters and law officers saved a state hospital patient after she fell through the ice on the Mississippi near the Laurel Street bridge. Ambulance crews descended from the bridge by rope while firefighters rowed a boat against the current to reach her.

40 years ago (1977)

A North Central Airline official was in Brainerd to announce that the Minneapolis to Brainerd afternoon flight is being cut, part of a 20 percent cut across the airline. This is caused by the government ordering refineries to make less aviation fuel so as to provide more heating oil.

60 years ago (1957)

Washington High School grapplers received a 35-13 drubbing at Bemidji, but Coach Merv Jensen isn't disappointed. "It's the best we've wrestled all year," said Jensen, who believes his squad will put up a good showing in the coming District 24 tournament.

80 years ago (1937)

Employees at the NP Railroad shops returned to a six-day work week, up from a five-day week in place the last 18 months. Before that the work week was only three or four days due to the depression. Additionally, 35 workers have been called back for car repair work.

100 years ago (1917)

Next time you see a runaway horse and wagon coming your way, you can save life and property by taking the following action. Stand squarely in the path of the runaway, holding your hat in one hand, and swing both arms furiously in circles. The action will cause the horse to stop.