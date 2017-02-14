This Was Brainerd

30 years ago (1987)

The 1987 conference gymnastics meet was so close it made last year's tournament look like a blowout when the Warriors won by seven-tenths of a point over St. Cloud Tech. This year, Brainerd nipped Willmar 137.2 to 137.0 to take their fourth straight conference title.

40 years ago (1977)

(Adv.) Goedker Realty, Inc. has added four area men to its sales staff. Among them is Rod Carlson, 35, who for the past six years has worked as a sales rep for a Hopkins firm. Carlson is a graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended the Univ. of Minn.

60 years ago (1957)

(Adv.) For Sale: On the north shore of Farm Island Lake. A two-bedroom, furnished cottage. Screen porch, garage, boat and dock. Located on a wooded lot. $3,950 with terms. Wood-Shol Realty - 312 S. 6th St.

80 years ago (1937)

All pleasure skaters are barred from the rec field rink on Sunday to provide a clear expanse of ice for the Brainerd Jaycees big ice carnival. Boys and girls from across the county will participate in 44 events divided into six age groups.

100 years ago (1917)

Elma Shupe, in municipal court this morning on a charge of disorderly conduct, drew 15 days straight in jail with no option for paying a fine. This afternoon at 3 p.m. she set fire to a mattress in the city jail.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --