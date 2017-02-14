This Was Brainerd - Feb. 15

30 years ago (1987)

(Photos) Herm Smude of Brainerd speared this 18-0 northern. The big catch was this 26-4 northern landed by Jeff Fleischhacker of Fort Ripley. Both photos by Nesheim Bait Shop.

40 years ago (1977)

A committee recommendation to put school textbooks on public display was voted down by the school board. The plan, which had been proposed by the group Parents for Positive Education, would have allowed public comment on textbooks when a change in books was made.

60 years ago (1957)

American Legion and Quam's 66, No. 1 and 2 in the City League regular season, started the city tournament with wins. The Legion stopped Stensrud-Cahill 49-36 behind Don Sievek's 21 points. Dwight Lindberg's 29 points led Quam's over Cole's Sports Shop.

80 years ago (1937)

Playing fast, hard basketball all the way, Brainerd upset Wadena on its own floor, 26-25 in OT. The Warriors were down one as time was about to expire, when Rifenrath's free throw tied it at 23-23. With OT almost over, and down 25-24, he swished a shot from midcourt for the win.

100 years ago (1917)

Tom Watson, a mining engineer from Crosby, was in Barrows last week looking over the old Barrows Mine. This is in preparation to commence mining operations there in the near future, according to local reports.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --