This Was Brainerd - April 17

30 years ago (1987)

Two major Brainerd area resorts are kicking off their convention seasons next week with capacity crowds. An estimated 850 educators will attend a State Dept. of Education meeting at Madden's, while Cragun's will host 400 members of the Minn. Clerical Assn.

40 years ago (1977)

Tony Veith made it two home runs in two ball games as he led Coach Lowell Scearcy's Warriors to a 10-2 win over C-I. Veith went 2-for-3 to bring his season average to .833. Greg Bard pitched the first four innings for Brainerd, followed by Randy Fabel in the fifth.

60 years ago (1957)

"You have to start someplace," said Lloyd "Bud" Schmid, supervisor of Brainerd's summer rec program. He was referring to bulldozing and other construction work at Bane Park to lay out two Little League fields. Land costs prohibit going elsewhere.

80 years ago (1937)

Next week's council meeting will bring final consideration of a controversial amendment to limit the number of theaters in Brainerd to two until the city shall reach 15,000 population. Meanwhile, blueprints for a third theater, at 6th and Front, were given to the city engineer.

100 years ago (1917)

The city council has ordered 17 blocks to be paved with concrete. They are: 7th Street from Juniper north to Bluff; 8th Street from Kingwood north to Fir; Bluff Ave. from its west line east to Fir and on Fir to 9th Street; and Holly Street from 3rd to 5th.