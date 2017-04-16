This Was Brainerd - April 16

30 years ago (1987)

Trend Fields shaved nearly three seconds off the Brainerd girls' 300-meter hurdle record to help the Warriors to a second-place finish at the Park Rapids Invitational. Her time of 46.5 seconds eclipsed the previous mark of 49.2, also hers.

40 years ago (1977)

After more than an hour of debate on the Minnesota House floor, the local option fluoridation bill passed by a surprising 74-52 margin. Brainerd's Don Samuelson, the bill's author, was tired but happy, though a similar bill was side-tracked in the Senate.

60 years ago (1957)

Residents filled the seats and stood against the walls as the city council debated whether to extend liquor licenses outside the downtown Brainerd zone and denied it. The council adjourned at midnight after noting an extension would mean hiring an extra policeman, which they can't afford.

80 years ago (1937)

While the athletic department at C-I High School concentrates on track, the school board announced they will receive bids on May 4 to light the football field for the first time. Bids call for 40 1,500 watt lights mounted on ten poles.

100 years ago (1917)

The soldiers currently in Brainerd to guard the local railroad transportation lines and bridges are expressing their gratitude to the local citizens. They say they have received splendid treatment by all and will leave here as "Boosters for Brainerd."