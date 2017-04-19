This Was Brainerd - April 19

30 years ago (1987)

Tension swelled for DNR firefighters yesterday as they faced the worst conditions for forest fires since 1980. At the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport they were on "red-flag alert," a status that hasn't been issued in four years. It means all crews are on duty and ready to go immediately.

40 years ago (1977)

The city council voted last night to remove all parking meters in the city in favor of enforced two-hour free parking. Meters in the core area will be taken out as part of the downtown improvement project. A meter maid will be hired for enforcement.

60 years ago (1957)

Results of a very random, quite unofficial and highly questionable survey indicate that the annual spring immigration into Brainerd has begun. A total of 74 cars that meandered by the Dispatch building this morning showed 41 license plates not from Brainerd, while 34 were local.

80 years ago (1937)

The intersection at 6th and Washington Streets today joined the corner at 6th and Laurel Streets as the second four-way stop in the city of Brainerd. The stop signs were ordered last fall by the city council to take effect when traffic increased in the spring.

100 years ago (1917)

Two employees of the Mahlum Lumber Co. today found the naked body of a baby boy, believed to be two days old, in a pile of timbers at the lumber yard. County attorney Alderman has called on the public to assist police in bringing the perpetrators of this fiendish crime to justice.