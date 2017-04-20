This Was Brainerd - April 20

30 years ago (1987)

Walker native Mary Welsh was used to being in the background after she gave up a promising writing career to marry novelist Ernest Hemingway. So it wasn't surprising she was only second-most-notable in her Bemidji graduating class of 1926 behind football legend Bronko Nagurski.

40 years ago (1977)

Dave Monkman, Warrior swimmer who took two second places in the recent Minnesota state swim meet, recently competed in the National AAU Junior Tournament in Dallas. He finished 13th in the nation in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.55 seconds.

60 years ago (1957)

Three young girls who crashed a car into a pump at the Sinclair gas station in Merrifield will face charges of driving without a license. Damage to the car was $50, but station owner Rod Kuschke said the gas pump was a total loss of several hundred dollars.

80 years ago (1937)

In a stormy session, the city council voted out the restriction limiting Brainerd to two movie theaters. The vote was nine to one. This opens the door for a new theater at 6th and Front to be operated by the Baehr brothers.The current two theaters, the Paramount and Palace, have a single out-of-town owner.

100 years ago (1917)

The Dispatch points with pride to the fact that today's edition is printed on paper made in Brainerd at the Northwest Paper Co. mill. The pulp from which the paper is made is from Minnesota grown trees and the 150 employees are from the Brainerd area.