This was Brainerd - April 23

30 years ago (1987)

Lake Country Downs, a proposed horse racing track one mile south of Pequot Lakes, would complement existing recreational and resort facilities in the lakes area. "We are a

destination mecca," said Mac McGuire, track VP, in a presentation to the state racing

Commission.

40 years ago (1977)

A controversial proposed ordinance against sexual conduct in city bars, and establishing a code for local movie theaters, was discussed by the city council acting as a committee of the whole. With Bob Olson absent and in the hospital, the matter died on a 3-3 tie vote.

60 years ago (1957)

(Adv.) You'll cheer and applaud it! A heartwarming tale of a boy in Mexico, "The Brave One" at the Gull Drive-In Theatre. Starting tomorrow, see Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds starring in "Bundle of Joy," featuring 7 hit songs.

80 years ago (1937)

The Brainerd Sportsmen's Club was today on record as recommending heavier fines than those recently meted out for violators caught spearing fish. Game wardens Cardle and Watts have continued their campaign against spearing, hauling six men into court yesterday.

100 years ago (1917)

The Joseph Rosko farm has been leased for iron mining, being 18 acres just east of the NP Railroad line and located in Brainerd next to the 6th Street mine property. The lease will be $2,100 per year, five-sevenths of which goes to Rosko.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --