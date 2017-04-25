This Was Brainerd - April 25

30 years ago (1987)

(Photo) Mona Austin has been named 1987-88 Secretary of the Year by the Brainerd chapter of the Professional Secretaries Assn. Austin, who is deputy clerk - treasurer for the city of Brainerd, has been employed by the city since September, 1961.

40 years ago (1977)

Brainerd High School captured the 1977 Region 8AA Speech Title at Detroit Lakes. Nine Brainerd students, including first-place finishers Pam Sellnow, Dave Hansen, Camille Wozniak and J. Gus Larson, will advance to the state competition.

60 years ago (1957)

The big winners in the 2nd Annual Lake Region Lanes handicap bowling tournament were Irv Halvorson, who took the singles title with a 657, followed by Dick Imgrund with 644, and Cal Zierke and Ben Little copping the doubles title with a 1,283.

80 years ago (1937)

Jangled nerves of Nisswa residents steadied today after escaping being "blown off the map" when lightning struck a huge gasoline storage tank at Martin Dullum's gas station. Fumes coming from a vent at the top ignited, but were put out by heavy rain before it could explode.

100 years ago (1917)

The story in yesterday's Dispatch about two Brainerd anglers who recently caught 25 lovely trout, including one rainbow trout, brought notice from the state game and fish commission that the trout season north of St. Cloud does not open until May 15th. Anglers are advised.