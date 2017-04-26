This Was Brainerd - April 26

30 years ago (1987)

From top to bottom, and from fairway to green, the Brainerd Country Club has taken on a new look. Changes start with Mark Johnson, who replaces Jim Terry as the club's golf professional. Johnson, a Moose Lake native, said he practically grew up on a golf course.

40 years ago (1977)

(Photo) John Straka, the 6-4 Brainerd Community College tennis player, was the only victor in the Raider's recent match against Normandale CC. Straka won 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 over previously undefeated ace Mark Welinski, who had not lost a set this season.

60 years ago (1957)

An exciting two-block foot race, punctuated by pistol shots, led to the capture of a former Brainerd man, Richard Sharp, 30, by Brainerd Police office Bob Fitzsimmons. Sharp is in jail for defrauding a Brainerd women of $1,319 while promising to marry her.

80 years ago (1937)

County officials were debating possible charges against Joe Armstrong and Pud Larson, Brainerd men who found themselves in the Moose Lake jail. They took a cab to Crosby, kidnapped the driver and drove to Superior, Wisc. There, the driver escaped and called police.

100 years ago (1917)

The Brainerd Rifle Club, organized in January, 1916, has 40 members, 30 rifles and 4,800 rounds of ammunition. They have two members serving on the war front, navy sharpshooter Bert Orne, and John Brady with the 1st Minnesota Infantry, a veteran of the Mexican war.