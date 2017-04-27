This Was Brainerd - April 27

30 years ago (1987)

The Brainerd boys' golf team won its second tournament in two days by claiming the Onamia Early Bird meet. The Warriors posted a 326, with C-I in second at 370. Tony Hochmayr led Brainerd with a 78, followed by Chris DeRosier at 79 and Scott Doshan with 81.

40 years ago (1977)

The first round of salary negotiations between the Brainerd school district and its teachers showed a wide gap in expectations. The teachers are asking for a 30 percent wage increase over two years, while the school district is countering with keeping salaries at current levels.

60 years ago (1957)

A state-wide alert is out today for a man who held-up a gas station north of Little Falls last night. He asked the attendant to put a dollar's worth of gas in his car, a 1948 Frazer. When the attendant finished, the man stuck a gun in his face and took $97.74 from the till, then drove off toward Brainerd.

80 years ago (1937)

A thunderous ovation from more than 600 housewives today welcomed back Miss Mary Ann Kidd, famed home economist, as she took the stage at the high school auditorium for the 5th Annual Dispatch Cooking School. The free cooking school runs through April 30.

100 years ago (1917)

The Brainerd Auto Club, led by S.R. Adair, is pledged to road improvement. It has volunteered $50 for the improvement of Mill Street in Northeast if the council will match it. Club volunteers will brush out the south road to Gull Lake and straighten some narrow curves.