This Was Brainerd - April 28

30 years ago (1987)

Spring-quarter enrollment figures released today show Brainerd Community College's student population continues to climb. The spring headcount of 1,060 is an all-time high. Peggy Blean, assistant to the provost, says this marks a 97 percent increase from 538 students in 1983.

40 years ago (1977)

Over $17,000 in citizen band radios and mini-bikes were stolen from a warehouse near Lum Park. The sheriff's office and the Minn. BCA are investigating. Thieves broke a window to gain entry, then used a forklift to load 320 CB radios and two bikes onto a truck.

60 years ago (1957)

An appropriation of $7.9 million for the new state hospital here has been approved by a conference committee of the Minn. House and Senate. The amount was the largest in the two-year state building program of $55.1 million.

80 years ago (1937)

(Adv.) Grand Opening Dance! Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 at the Log Cabin - 7 miles north on Hwy 371. Completely refurnished and redecorated for the season. Dance to the "High Hatters," just 40 cents per couple admission.

100 years ago (1917)

The war raging in Europe has brought out another 25 Brainerd boys as recruits for military service. They will leave next week for Duluth, enroute to Jefferson Barracks at St. Louis, Missouri. There they will undergo six weeks of recruit training before being assigned to a military branch.