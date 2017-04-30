This Was Brainerd - April 30

30 years ago (1987)

(Adv.) After the Laurel Street fire - it's our Grand Re-Opening! The newest men's store in Brainerd offers: Men's Suits - Reg. $195 Now $99; Men's Suits - Reg. $225 Now $139; Sportcoats - Reg. $120 Now $79. Brekken's Men's Store - 6th and Laurel Streets.

40 years ago (1977)

Tony Veith and Sue Miller were named Athletes of the Year at the Warrior All-Sports Banquet. Former basketball coach Fred Kellett was given a special award citing his teams winning first, second and third in the state during the 1950s, and going 21-1, 19-2, 19-2 and 19-4 during the 60s.

60 years ago (1957)

(Adv.) It's Our "Roadarama" Festival of Used Cars! Prices slashed to rock bottom on 40 beautiful used cars. For any car purchased over $100, you get a $20 grocery certificate. 1948 Chevrolet - $89; 1950 Chevrolet - $295. Konshak Chevrolet and Cadillac.

80 years ago (1937)

As Morrison County swore out a warrant for Harry Carmen of Madison, Wisc., in connection with the kidnapping and mistreatment of an 18-year-old Little Falls girl, the search shifted to the Brainerd area following reports a man of his description was seen here.

100 years ago (1917)

The Ideal Hotel at 624 Front St. opened its 30 rooms to the public last Saturday. What had previously been the Ideal Cafe has been enlarged to become a real hotel. W.T. Larrabee lost his previous hotel at 5th and Front to a fire. He says business at the cafe is brisk.