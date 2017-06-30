This Was Brainerd

30 years ago (1987)(Photo)

Dick Howard, president of the Brainerd Area Baseball Assn., stands with school Supt. Bob Gross at the dedication of baseball lights at Don Adamson Field. The Moose, Elks, American Legion and VFW clubs donated more than $72,000 to the project.

40 years ago (1977)(Adv.)

Live Lobster Special! Get a 24-oz. fresh lobster for $10. Reservations necessary by June 30. The Lin Club - 8 miles south of Motley on Hwy 10.

60 years ago (1957)

The long-awaited start of the Little League season finally has been signaled by Pres. Les Volkl, who says, "We aren't waiting any longer for backstop fencing. We'll play Monday night whether the fencing is up or not." The Bane Park field is all new this year.

80 years ago (1937)

Softball under the lights will take place here for the first time on Friday at the grounds south of "the fill." Three games are scheduled and U of Minn. football coach Bernie Bierman will be special guest. Lights were purchased by the YMCA and installed by Water & Light Dept.

100 years ago (1917)

Sunken logs, lost beneath the waters of the Mississippi many years ago are now being "mined" from the river bed by machinery. The river has been worked by lumbermen on log drives for 70 years. Logs recovered this season will be turned into 10 to 15 million board feet of lumber.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --