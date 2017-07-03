This Was Brainerd

30 years ago (1987) Two fine pitching efforts highlighted a Legion baseball split of a doubleheader yesterday. Brainerd's Dave Wagner tossed a five-hitter, with Wagner, Thor Wicklund and Todd Revenig hitting homers for a 5-2 win over Bemidji. Bemidji came back for a 6-0 win in the nightcap.

40 years ago (1977)

A young boy was admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital in comatose condition, the apparent fourth local victim of contaminated marijuana. Brainerd police officer Pat Makousky said, "The person who is selling this apparently has no regard for human life."

60 years ago (1957)

The No. 1 lament of Brainerd's bowling population is the lack of ultra-modern bowling facilities. That will end with the announcement by Ted Pomerleau that he will build a $200,000 12-to-16 lane facility just south of his Club LaGuyal restaurant, west of Brainerd.

80 years ago (1937)

The gala celebration of July 4th causes us to make this appeal. Please leave your obituary notice and a photo at the Dispatch office if you plan to: Drink excessively. Operate a motor car

while drunk. Get in a brawl. Or, carelessly handle fireworks. Deaths make news, so why not assist us with yours.

100 years ago (1917)

The public examiner's report on Brainerd city books, both treasurer and city clerk, has been received and in summary they have been well kept. The deficit caused by loss of saloon license revenue continues, coming to $5,746 despite strict economies being enforced.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --