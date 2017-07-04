This Was Brainerd - July 4

30 years ago (1987)(Photos)

Big fish caught this week include this 10-5 walleye that hit a Shad Rap on Whitefish Lake, a 12-0 walleye, also from Whitefish Lake, and a 21-11, 44-inch muskie landed by Don Trusty of Brainerd at an unnamed location. All photos by Nisswa Bait Shop.

40 years ago (1977)

For Etta Jacobs of St. Paul, a stay at Pine Portage Resort on Gull Lake had a special touch. She was in the lodge building, part of the Madden's complex, when high winds lifted the roof off and tossed it several yards away. Owner Jack Madden says it might have been the tail-end of a tornado.

60 years ago (1957)(Adv.)

Join us as we participate in the World Premiere of the new Columbia film, "Fire Down Below," starring Rita Hayworth, Robert Mitchum and Jack Lemmon. Then, on July Fourth, see our gala fireworks display. Gull Drive-In Theatre.

80 years ago (1937)

The Spanish Civil War claimed the life of a Brainerd area man say press reports received by the Dispatch. Caspar Anderson, a lumber worker from Pillager, was with other Minnesota volunteers on a Spanish ship bound for the coast of Spain when an Italian bomb killed them all.

100 years ago (1917)

The public examiner's report on the Water & Light Dept. reveals that the electric light plant has turned a profit while the water department has operated at a loss. Further, the water department has $57,500 in bond debt, yet is in dilapidated shape. A bond issue will be needed to assure a good water supply.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --