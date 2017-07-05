This Was Brainerd - July 5

30 years ago (1987)

Over half - 51 percent - of Brainerd High School's class of '87 will go on to college, which Supt. Bob Gross is the highest percentage ever. This includes 72 who will enroll at Brainerd Community College. Statistics show that an increased number are also headed to the military.

40 years ago (1977)

St. Cloud's Buzz Cripe turned the stock car racing hat trick at North Central Speedway, winning the Late Model heat race, then taking the Trophy Dash before winning the Late Model Feature race, nosing out Brainerd's Bob Thompson in a wild dash for the finish.

60 years ago (1957)

Dale Brown pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 15, and Bob Rofidal smashed a three-run homer to feature the opening of the Pony League baseball season at Bane Park. The opener had to be delayed one night to allow the installation of the backstop fencing.

80 years ago (1937)

Law officers today searched for four or five bandits who tied up three employees early this morning at the Brainerd Bottling Works on S. 7th Street. Owner J.F. Cibuzar said they tried to blow the safe with dynamite, wrecking it but not getting at the substantial money inside.

100 years ago (1917)

July 4th was a quiet day in Brainerd. Those who stayed in the city went to Lum Park where there was a patriotic address by Mayor Beise, music by the Brainerd City Band and dancing both in afternoon and evening. The program concluded with fireworks in the evening.

