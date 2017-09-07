This Was Brainerd - Sept. 7

30 years ago (1987)

(Photo) Brainerd's Gary Loge, Jim Sweet, Sig Loge and Darwin Haberman display three of the 57 catfish they caught in the Red River at Selkirk, Manitoba. The largest catfish weighed 27.5 pounds and the total weight was 1,126 pounds.

40 years ago (1977)

Hoping the offer is still open, the city council voted last night to become a partner with the county in a proposed public safety building. The city's jail has been condemned, and all of its prisoners are kept in custody at the county jail, which has also been condemned.

60 years ago (1957)

(Photo) Justly proud of the largest sunfish reported in the Brainerd lakes area in several seasons is Willard Schultz of St. Paul, holding this 2-3 sunnie out of Big Portage Lake. A similar sized sunfish was caught in Lake Edward three years ago.

80 years ago (1937)

The city council voted last night to hire a consulting firm for plans to possibly build a storm sewer and sewage disposal plant at a cost of $300,000. If the city moves ahead, a federal PWA grant will pay 45 percent of the cost, with the city issuing bonds for the rest.

100 years ago (1917)

I.W. Smith of Ironton arrived home today from the state fair and traveled by train as his car, a fine Studebaker touring car, was stolen from behind the grandstand. Some 25 cars were stolen that day from the fair and in Minneapolis and St. Paul, giving the appearance of a gang at work.