This Was Brainerd - Sept. 8

30 years ago (1987)

Despite fog this morning, classes for the 1987-1988 school year started this morning for the Brainerd school district. The estimated total for grades K-12 and the Brainerd Technical Institute was 6,909. The total enrollment last year came to 6,617.

40 years ago (1977)

(Photo) "The Warriors are coming!" read the seat cushions presented by Brainerd Quarterbacks Club president Jiggs Blanck to C-I coaches Bill Selisker and John Davies. Davies, the football coach, said "This rivalry goes back a long ways. I'd like to see it continue."

60 years ago (1957)

Thousands of wild-ricers from northern Minnesota invaded Brainerd area lakes in search of some fast pocket money. More than 200 boats cleaned up the Pillager beds in a few hours. There was a boat jam at Clark Lake as ricers maneuvered to get on the water.

80 years ago (1937)

(Adv.) At the Palace Theatre see a double bill, with Leo Carillo in "I Promise to Pay," and Arthur Tracy in "Backstage." All seats 15 cents. At the Paramount, see Basil Rathbone in "Make A Wish." Also, see the Joe Louis vs. Tommy Farr heavyweight fight pictures.

100 years ago (1917)

Leslie "Joe Bullet" Bush has not been pitching for some time due to a sore arm, as he wrote recently to his mother. But he won the other day and broke the Athletics losing streak. Word that he had been suspended was just hot air from big city newspapers.

