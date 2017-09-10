This Was Brainerd - Sept. 10

30 years ago (1987)

The city council has authorized application for a state grant of $500,000 to be lent to Vehicle Systems International. The grant would come to the city and then be loaned to the firm. VSI plans to make custom buses and trucks in the old railroad shops.

40 years ago (1977)

Adoption of the school district budget was delayed after a board member requested that $7,250 be included for music department tour expenses. It was said to be for equity with the district's policy of funding athletic events. Music students have previously had to raise their own funds.

60 years ago (1957)

Close to a million pounds of local turkeys have been weighed in here at the Stensrud-Cahill Lumber Co. scale on their way south to processing plants at Madelia, Willmar and St. Cloud. Today, 10 trucks averaging 15,000 to 16,000 pounds were weighed.

80 years ago (1937)

Skauge's failed to play up to expectations last night and the YMCA won the city softball title by a score of 13-0. Nate Schuety, YMCA pitcher, continued his mastery, pitching a four-hitter. With this win, Schuety had three shutouts in the six games of the tournament.

100 years ago (1917)

Special Indian Agent Benson last night seized a trunk loaded with 40 quarts of Sunnybrook whiskey, which was shipped from Duluth and was about to be unloaded at the Cedar Lake switch outside of Deerwood. This is inside dry Indian territory and a Cuyuna man was arrested.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --