This was Brainerd - Sept. 11

30 years ago (1987)

(Photo) Bill Smith, Dick Endres, Larry Hall, Steve Hall and Pat Manning work on building the stage for the first Shotgun Red Jamboree this weekend at North Central Speedway. The show will combine local and Nashville stars in a benefit for Camp Confidence.

40 years ago (1977)

Dean Rieck, 18, of rural Brainerd, made his first court appearance in connection with a rape-kidnapping on June 23 and 24. Rieck, who has been in custody since his arrest, underwent a mental evaluation and was declared competent to stand trial.

60 years ago (1957)

Brainerd's fastest growing industry, the Northwest Paper Co. mill, has applied for $1.25 million in new building permits for storage, boiler and machine rooms. This is part of a $5 million project that will include a pulp mill on land across Mill Ave. now used for the county fair.

80 years ago (1937)

(Photo) Undoubtedly destined for munitions factories, where it will be turned into shrapnel, scrap iron is being loaded on rail cars in Brainerd at a feverish pace the past few weeks. The same conditions exist throughout the nation.

100 years ago (1917)

Splendid progress was made yesterday on the tabernacle building south of the post office. Most of the framework of the tent was complete, and it will be 100 x 150 feet and will accommodate 2,000 people. There will be a raised platform with seating for a chorus of 300.

