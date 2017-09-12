This Was Brainerd - Sept. 12

30 years ago (1987)

Minn. Public Radio is looking to start a new station in Brainerd, providing it receives adequate funding. MPR has applied for a federal grant of $105,000 to fund the project. It would use an existing tower south of Pillager, but needs studio space.

40 years ago (1977)

A smoke alarm was credited with saving the life of a rural Brainerd man and his family according to the Brainerd Fire Dept. Lloyd Martinson was awakened by the alarm just before midnight. He got his children out and ran to the neighbors to call in the fire.

60 years ago (1957)

One youngster already made the grade and another is in contention. Mary Jeanne Johnson, 17, defeated defending champ Mrs. Enid Fitzsimons 4 and 2 for the Brainerd Women's golf title. Tom Belisle, 19, will face either his father, Ray Belisle, or James Peterson for the men's crown.

80 years ago (1937)

County and city officials are pursuing the forlorn hope of identifying a man who committed suicide by drowning himself in Rice Lake, Northeast Brainerd. Two witnesses saw him walk into the lake and later found his body. There was no identification.

100 years ago (1917)

Crop Bulletin: 2,140 bushels of oats were threshed off 40 acres on Jud Wright's farm near Brainerd. Though the cucumber crop this year has not been an extensive one, the Barrows pickle factory has received 2,500 bushels to date.

-- Compiled by Terry McCollough --