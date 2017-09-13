This Was Brainerd - Sept. 13

30 years ago (1987)

Just minutes after she set the Brainerd pool record of 204.5 in diving, Toni Walker was making plans for practice the next day. The Warrior senior's mark helped Brainerd defeat Bemidji 116-56. The previous record was Vicki Clifford's 199.25 in 1981.

40 years ago (1977)

Einar Anderson, 62, county auditor for the past 23 years, has announced that he will retire at the end of this year. The unexpected announcement came via letter which was read by chair of the board of commissioners Francis Murphy. It was accepted "with regret."

60 years ago (1957)

Two men, both described as "dead-ringers" for fugitives wanted by the FBI and Minneapolis police, were picked up by Brainerd police led by Chief Rofidal. They carried no ID but were released after photos and fingerprints showed they were not the fugitives.

80 years ago (1937)

Arrests completed late last night of five men has broken open a series of night burglaries here beginning in early July. The five-man gang confessed to robberies of at least six taverns and dance halls, plus gas stations, chicken thefts and other robberies.

100 years ago (1917)

The first quota of men from Crow Wing County, passed on by local and district boards and accepted for military service, has been announced. These 39 men are obligated to hold themselves in readiness to report for military duty, which will occur on Sept. 19.