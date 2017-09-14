This Was Brainerd - Sept. 14

30 years ago (1987)

Following a rain-dampened Saturday concert, more than 4,000 country fans turned out in bright sunshine for the second day of the Shotgun Red Jamboree at North Central Speedway. Johnny Rodriguez did an encore performance of his hits and then went fishing.

40 years ago (1977)

(Photos) This 6-15 largemouth bass was taken at Serpent Lake by Gerald Sabyan of Deerwood using a frog for bait. Little Sand Lake gave up this 6-13 largemouth bass measuring 22.5 inches long and 17 in girth. Dave Kjoberg used a frog in 10 feet of water.

60 years ago (1957)

Buddy Rusk, 38, an admitted shoplifter, is still at large after an all-night hunt by officers from police, sheriff and the highway patrol. He was being led from the courthouse to the jail when he bolted, and thus far has eluded all pursuers and even an air search.

80 years ago (1937)

Howard Webster lost everything but the ground his summer home was standing on as thieves cleaned him out. While he, his wife and child were on a visit, thieves took his home (a tent pitched on the point of Gilbert Lake) and all their possessions, valued at $190.

100 years ago (1917)

The second quota of county men, numbering 109, has been passed by the local and district boards and accepted for military service. With the first list of 39, this makes 148 who are rumored to be leaving by train for Camp Dodge, Iowa on Sept. 21. The total county quota is 233 men.