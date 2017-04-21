What's Doing: Support Groups

Adoptive Parents Support Group Meets 7-9 p.m. second Thursday, Rose Room, St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Little Falls. Kim Goff (320) 749-2727. Alzheimer’s Caregiver support group 3-4 p.m. first Tuesday, Bethany Good Samaritan, Brainerd. Samantha, 828-5886. American Cancer Society Call (800) 227-2345 for cancer information, day-to-day help and emotional support for not only the patient but also friends and family or visit the web site at www.cancer.org. Battered Women Meets 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, 828-1216 for meeting location. Brainerd HIV-AIDS Noon to 2 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays. Call Minnkota Health Project (877) 871-4636 for location. Brainerd Area FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder) Caregiver Support Group Meets 9 a.m. first Saturday, Caribou Coffee, East Brainerd Mall. Sheila, 218-820-5903. Brainerd Lakes Area Adoption Support Group Support for Crow Wing, Aitkin and Morrison Counties for people who have adopted children from 6:30-8 p.m. third Tuesday. For more information, call Kim at 855-1373. Brainerd Lakes PFLAG Meets 7 p.m. third Monday, First Congregational Church, Brainerd. Contact brainerdpflag@hotmail.com or P.O. Box 2503, Baxter, MN 56425. Breast Cancer Survivors Support 6 p.m. second Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. second Fridays, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, 503 North Third. Donna, 825-9109, or Pat, 829-1683. CRMC breast cancer support group 3 p.m. second Thursday, Tunnel Conference Room, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, 320 East Main St., Crosby. Gail, (218) 546-4302. Caregivers, 10 a.m. third Thursdays, Good Samaritan, Samantha, 828-5886. Caregiver Support Group Meets 1:30 p.m. first Wednesday, Good Neighbor Home Care offices, 14387 Edgewood Drive, Baxter. (behind CTC). Call Shirley, 829-9238, for more information. Celebrate Recovery PINE RIVER — Meets 6:30 p.m. Fridays, Life Center, Pine River. A 12-step recovery program for hurts, habits and hang-ups. 587-2021. Circle of Parents Meets 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays, First Lutheran Church, 424 South Eighth St., Brainerd. 821-6429. PEQUOT LAKES — Meets 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pequot Lakes Trailside Center. CROSBY — Meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Fridays at C-I Presbyterian Church. More info, call 821-6429. Chron’s and Colitis 7 p.m. first Tuesday, Dean, 764-2649. Computer class 1-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Fridays. Center for Independent Living, 304 East River Road, Brainerd. To schedule class, call 829-9567. Crisis Line-Referral Available free 24 hours. Call 828-HELP, or 1-800-462-5525. Confidential and anonymous. Diabetic Support Groups AITKIN — 5-6 p.m. second Thursday, Riverwood Center for Outpatient Services, 601 Bunker Hill Drive. BRAINERD — 11:30 a.m. second Tuesdays, Sept., Oct., Nov., March, April and May, Bonanza. Florence, 829-4501. CROSBY — 7 p.m. second Tuesdays, Tunnel Conference room, CRMC. Speakers, personal learning and encouragement. Sarah, 546-4302. MCGREGOR — 3 p.m. third Thursday at United Methodist Church. Call 927-5152. Disability Linkage Line Disability Linkage Line Options Counselors are available the second and fourth Thursdays, 1-4 p.m., Workforce Center-Vocational Rehabilitation Services, 204 Laurel St., Brainerd. Call Sharon or Keith, (866) 333-2466. DivorceCare Meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Lakewood Evangelical Free Church, 829-7251. Dual Disorder 4-6 p.m. Fridays at Brainerd Alano Club, Gary, 825-8528. Eating disorder No meetings this summer. Will resume in September. Justina Richter, 824-0010. Emotions Anonymous 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, First Congregational Church, 415 Juniper St. N., Brainerd. Use North door. Families Anonymous 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Pequot Lakes. Sue, (218) 831-2364. Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain Meets 10 a.m. first Monday, with Frances Ilett, 304 E. River Road Room No. 3, Brainerd. Sponsored by Center for Independent Living Access North. Call 829-9567. Fibromyalgia Group PEQUOT LAKES — 1-3 p.m. first Thursday, St. Alice Catholic Church. 568-5621. Food allergies Support, education, advocacy and food free events for families and individuals in the central lakes area, call Krista at 568-6092 or Melissa at (320) 468-6290 for more information. GLBT Equality Coalition People working together because we are Allied for GLBT Equality. Contact glbtequality@hotmail.com for information on monthly meetings and upcoming events. GLBT support hotline Hotline for information on doctors, counselors, etc., associated with GLBT. Chrissy, 829-4261. Gamblers Anonymous 7 p.m. Mondays at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Seventh and Juniper, Sheila, 218-820-5903. PALISADE — 7 p.m. Thursdays, Bethel Lutheran Church, Palisade. Mary G., 768-4462 after 9 p.m. daily or Pastor Bill, 845-2429. Grief Path, 10 a.m. second Thursdays, Bethany Good Samaritan, Samantha, 828-5886. Grief Support and Education Specially trained professionals provide information and support to those who have recently lost a loved one. Call 828-7659, St. Joseph’s Medical Center. STAPLES — Grief support meets 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Faith Lutheran Church, Staples. Call (218) 894-1546. Grief Share Support Grief Share Support Group meets 7 p.m. weekly, Lakewood Evangelical Free Church, Baxter. Call 829-7251. Lakes Area Ecumenical Bereavement 4 p.m. first Thursdays, Immaculate Heart parish hall, Crosslake, Donna, 692-3246. Listening Ears Widow and widowers group for those who have lost a loved one. Call Doris, 829-7565 for information. Lighthouse Support Group Meets first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at 14387 Edgewood Drive, Baxter. For family and friends of whose loved ones are struggling with alcohol/drug addiction. For information, call 218-270-2995. Look Good, Feel Better cancer support A free program that teaches beauty techniques to women who are actively undergoing cancer treatment in an effort to help them combat the appearance-related side effects of radiation and chemotherapy. Next sessions are 10 a.m. April 6, June 1, Aug. 3, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Camp Room. Registration required. Call the American Cancer Society, (800) 227-2345. MIMIS bariatric weight loss group 7:15-8:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Hallett Community Center, 470 8th Street NE, Crosby. Cindy, 546-2339. MS breakfast Meets 9:30-11 a.m. third Monday at The Mill. Mental Illness NAMI-North Central Region (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 7 p.m. second Thursday, 606 Front St., Brainerd. (888) NAMI-HELPS (press 6#). Support for consumers and family members. Covers Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties. Mothers of Multiples Meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday (excluding June, July, August and December), Lord of Life Church. Shari, (218) 961-5885. Multiple Sclerosis Meets at 9:30 a.m. second Tuesday, Sawmill Inn. Carol Ann, call 568-5972 or (218) 232-3279. Muscular Dystrophy 12:30 p.m. last Friday, Bonanza. Michelle Mike, Health Care Service Coordinator, Northland Chapter MDA, 727-3466, Caroline Schroemel, 829-1883. Myasthenia Gravis 1:30-3:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Park United Methodist Church. No meetings December through February. Call 562-4594 or e-mail mgcorn@uslink.net. NAMI Connection Meets 7:30-9 p.m. every Wednesday, 606 Front St., Brainerd. Lori, (218) 831-4248 or Lisa, 829-5899. Consumers only. PINE RIVER — Meets 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, First Lutheran Church, 309 Second St., Pine River. Annette, (218) 838-5221 or 587-2438. Narcotics Anonymous 8 p.m. Thursdays at Upfront Alano Club. Nicotine Anonymous - Nic Of Time 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Oak Street Club, 1601 Oak Street, Brainerd. For more information, Jan, (218) 963-1214 or (218) 537-0081 cell. Nicotine Anonymous - Nisswa Nic of Time 10 a.m. Thursdays, beginning May 31, Christopher's House, small building located in the parking lot of St. Christopher's Church, Nisswa. For more information, Jan, (218) 963-1214 or (218) 537-0081 cell. Northern Lakes Gay and Bisexual For information call (218) 675-5535 or e-mail NLakesGayMen@netscape.net. Ovarian Cancer Support Group Meets 6-7:30 p.m. second Thursday, Nisswa American Legion (lower level meeting room). Overeaters Anonymous 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Congregational Church, 5th and Juniper, Brainerd. Use north parking lot entrance. (218) 839-1231. PCA and Client Group: PCAs (Personal Care Attendants) and clients are starting a group to talk about problems we face and how we can work together to solve them. Meeting from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Northwind Grill in Brainerd. Parkinson’s BAXTER — 1:30 p.m. first Thursday, Excelsior Place, Baxter. AITKIN — 1:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin. Louise Hasskamp, 927-2623, or Trix Wyant, 845-2394. Post-abortion support group Meets at Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center (LAPS), 825-0793, Janeen or Terri. SJMC Weight Loss Surgery Support Group Meets 6-7:30 p.m. third Tuesdays, St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Julie Smith, 828-7570. Sex Addicts Anonymous Struggling with the pain of pornography or sexual brokenness. There is hope in healing in this 12-step program. For information, write P.O. Box 454, Ironton, MN 56455. Survivors of Sexual Violence Meets 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sexual Assault Services office, suite 114. Call Rose or Jerowen at 828-0494, or toll free (888) 458-0494. TOPS 1116 TOPS MN No. 1116 meets Tuesdays, Bethany Good Samaritan Chapel. Weigh-in, 5-6 p.m.; meeting, 6:10 p.m. TOPS 1449, Brainerd TOPS No. MN 1449, Brainerd, meets 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oak Lawn Town Hall. Janet, 855-1944. TOPS 1659 Ironton Weigh-in 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays with meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 Fourth St. SW, Crosby. Mabel, 546-6523. TOPS 1684 Pequot Lakes 8 a.m. Wednesdays, Grace United Church, south Highway 371. Debbie, (218) 851-8014. TOPS MN 1706, Garrison Meets Thursdays at Garrison Community Alliance Church, weigh-in at 8:15 a.m. Meeting at 9 a.m. TOPS Meets 6:15 p.m. Thursdays, weigh-in at 5:45 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 418 Eighth Ave. NE, Brainerd. Contact Linda, 218-829-2129. Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group Meets 10 a.m. to noon second Saturday of odd months, CentraCare Health Plaza, St. Cloud. Mary, (320) 252-4498. Wellness Anonymous support group Meets 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 324 South Fifth St., Suite B, Brainerd. Kathie Kinder-Goble, 839-3057. Young Women’s Free, 10 weeks, open support group for young women 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Sexual Assault Services, Downtown Mall. Open to young women who would like information on coping with everyday struggles and meet other women dealing with similar issues, Deanna, 828-0494. Youth Resiliency Group 4 p.m. Wednesdays at Brd. Public Library, Crosby Public Library, and Pequot Lakes School, 828-4383.