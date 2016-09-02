What's Doing

Brainerd Garden Club will meet noon Friday at Northland Arboretum for the annual meeting and catered luncheon. Cost will be $5 per member. There will also be an election of officers for the coming year. A program on tomatoes, seed to sauce pan will be presented by JoAnn Weaver. Hostesses are Coralee Fox and Joyce Mikesh. Members are reminded that dues for 2017 can be paid at this meeting.

Captain Robert Orr Chapter, NSDAR, meeting set

Captain Robert Orr Chapter, NSDAR, will meet 10 a.m. Sept.10 at Sawmill Inn in Brainerd. All women 18 years and older who have a Revolutionary War Patriot as an ancestor to are invited to attend meetings and consider becoming a member of NSDAR.

Cuyuna Range Women's Club to meet Sept. 12

CROSBY - The Cuyuna Range Women's Club will meet 1 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby. Women's Club president Myrna Nelson will lead a brief business meeting.

The program will kick off a special year of recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the origin of this club. Each month previous decades of history will be presented and this month the years 1910 to 1920 will be covered by Jerry Kester. Meredith Poland Bloedel will fill in the years of 1920 to 1930. Many reflections of those long ago days, so vastly different from what we experience today, will be surfacing throughout this coming year. Folks involved in the Ironton and Crosby areas back so many years ago will hopefully add their input as there are people to be treasured among us who can share bygone days. All area women are invited and you do not have to be a member with $5 annual dues and generosity often given to support the scholarship money that is raised throughout the year. The committee doing the baking and serving are Joan Hasskamp, Gloria Schroeder and Darlene Olson.

Ray's Promenaders

BAXTER—Come see what Square Dancing is all about for free for the first night from 7-9 p.m. Sept.12 at the Baxter Elementary School cafeteria. Learn more by attending a series of progressive workshops. Contact Terry at 218-764-2654 or Barb at 218-825-8321.

Center Morning Club schedule announced

The Center Morning Club meets each Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

A speaker program is scheduled each week on various subjects of interest to the community.

The club also participates in the "Books in a Bag" program sponsored by the public library.

All members of the Center, men and women, are invited to become part of the group.

Coffee and delicious Center made donuts are provided.

The speakers scheduled for September: Wednesday, Ed Menk, Brainerd Mayor; Sept. 14, David Hughes, Owner/Manager, Big Stone Physical Therapy; Sept. 21, Brainerd Fire Department demonstration; Sept. 28, Paul Welch, Breath of Life Adult Day Service.

Homebrook Township picnic planned

Homebrook Township residents are invited to the annual picnic from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at our historic schoolhouse town hall. The town board will provide sloppy joes, condiments, chips, and beverages. Bring a dish to share.

Backus Legion events

BACKUS—The Backus American Legion's annual membership dinner and a monthly breakfast are among the post's September events.

A complimentary dinner for Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion and their guests will be served Sept. 10. The event starts with social time at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Legion members must have their dues paid or pay them at the door.

Sept. 11 is the Auxiliary's monthly breakfast, served from 7:30-11:30 a.m. It includes pancakes or French toast, fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee for $7 for adults and $4 for children under age 7.

Brainerd Elks Lodge breakfast

The public is invited to attend the community breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Brainerd Elks Lodge at 215 S Ninth St. Order from the menu. All proceeds go to support Elks programs.

Mission Possible Senior Club meeting set

The September meeting will be Wednesday at the Mission Town Hall. There will be a potluck lunch at noon followed by the business meeting. Entertainment will be furnished by Bob and Char Wrobel (Wild and Free band). All area seniors are welcome to attend.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club to host dance

WADENA—The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will be hosting a dance Thursday at the Wadena VFW in Wadena. Myron Hollatz is the caller, Donna Stone is the cuer and the theme is primary colors. Plus dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream dancing at 8 p.m.

Brainerd Legion events

The Post Executive Board will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be a Thrifty Flu Clinic starting at 11 a.m. and the Legion Riders will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

B.A.N.G. (Brainerd Area Networking Group) will meet at noon Thursday.

Friday's special dinner will be chicken alfredo for $10. Walleye is available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a Gold Star Tribute to the Troops on Sept. 10. Call the Legion at 218-829-2249 for information.

Paul Bunyan Toastmasters Club to meet Sept. 9

Starting on Sept. 9, the noon and 7:30 a.m. Paul Bunyan Toastmasters Club meetings will resume at the Sawmill Inn.

Duplicate Bridge scores

North-South: Carol Ross and Cathy Ross, 58.5; Bruce Eastman and Ed Sorheim, 57.5. East-West: Joe Heal and Don Rasmussen, 58; Nan Morain and Cathy Calhoun, 54.5

Senior dance

A senior dance will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Blue Room with music by Henry and Joe.

Widowed Friends

Widowed Friends will not meet Monday but will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Sawmill Inn.