What's Doing

The BNSF Jack and Jill's fall meeting will be 7 p.m. Friday at the Eagles with burger night from 5-7 p.m.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club to host dance

WADENA—The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will host a dance Thursday at the Wadena VFW in Wadena.

Abe Maier is the caller. Donna Stone is the cuer and the theme is Fiesta-South of the Border. Plus dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream dancing at 8 p.m.

Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Club to meet

BAXTER—The Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Club will meet 6:45 p.m. Monday at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter.

North Pine Investors monthly meeting planned

CROSSLAKE—North Pine Investors will hold its monthly meeting 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Crosslake Community Center.

The mission of this partnership is to educate and strengthen the partners' understanding of investing and gain hands-on experience in analyzing stocks and interpreting financial statements. Partners invest $30 each month for stock purchases. For additional information on the partnership, call Keith at 218-251-5960.

Ruby's Pantry food outreach is Tuesday

The next Ruby's Pantry food distribution is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory on Wright Street in Brainerd.

For minimum wait, arrive at noon.

Ruby's Pantry is a mission outreach where participants give a cash donation of $20 to cover expenses of the program and in return receive corporate surplus food. The variety and amount varies each month. Participants need to bring containers to carry their food home. No income guidelines.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

The 40 et 8 will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Legion.

MDAA (Minnesota Dark House Association) will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Legion.

The special dinner for Friday will be corned beef and cabbage for $9. Walleye is available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

Driver Safety Program class offered

An AARP Introductory Driver Safety Program Class is being offered from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at The Center, Eighth and Kingwood Streets, Brainerd.

Completion of the course qualifies participants for a 10 percent discount on car insurance.

Pre-registration is required at The Center at 218-829-9345. Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. The Driver Safety Program is open to the public.

Once the introductory class is completed, a four-hour refresher class needs to be taken every three years to continue to qualify for the insurance discount.

Four-hour refresher classes are twice a month at The Center. Call The Center to register at 218-829-9345.

Brainerd Garden Club to meet Friday

Brainerd Garden Club will meet 1 p.m. Friday at the Northland Arboretum.

Officers for the coming year who will be installed are president Jackie Burkey, vice president Sharon Bode, secretary Marlys Ray and treasurer Shirley Nelson.

Coralee Fox will present a program on rain garden rehab. Hostesses are JoAnn Weaver and Marty Peisch.

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES upcoming events

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for a dinner meeting at the Masonic Center, 205 1/2 South Sixth Street.

Gary and Judy Wagner will serve the dinner. Meeting will be at 7 p.m. Dress will be formal. Coffee served by Arlene Steel.

Call Gayle at 218-829-9656 or Margaret at 218-829-9767 for rides or more information

On Oct. 15, Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES will host an area conference at 8 a.m. with initiation at 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Center. Reservations due Saturday, Oct. 8. Cost: $8. Call Gayle at 218-829-8656 for more information.

Brainerd Eagles Club breakfast set

The Brainerd Eagles Club breakfast will be 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at 124 Front St., Brainerd.

The breakfast features the Eagles' special for $8. Next breakfast will be Oct. 30.

Baxter Lions Club to meet

BAXTER—The Baxter Lions Club will meet Monday at Camp Vanasek. The board meeting is at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. President Paul Roth will call the regular meeting to order at 7 p.m

Lakewood to host free seminar on arthritis and joint pain

STAPLES—Lakewood Health System will host an educational seminar on arthritis, joint pain, and joint replacement at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the lower level classrooms at Lakewood's Main Campus, 49725 County Road 83, Staples.

Pie and coffee will be served at 5:30 p.m. and a presentation by Northern Orthopedics surgeon, Dr. Paul Rud, will begin at 5:50 p.m. Following the presentation, optional tours of the Joint Connection activity area, patient rooms and the operating room will be offered. A Biomet bus will be in the Lakewood clinic parking lot prior to the event. Attendees can tour the bus to see various instruments, diagrams and displays on joint replacements.

The Joint Connection program at Lakewood offers coordinated care, individualized attention, superior patient satisfaction scores and designated Joint Connection nursing staff, specially trained in joint replacement.

Joint Connection is a comprehensive orthopedic wellness program for both knee and hip replacement patients at Lakewood Health System. Led by Ron Murray, Joint Connection Coordinator, and surgeons from Northern Orthopedics, Joint Connection provides education, treatment and surgical support for anyone suffering from joint disease, arthritis, or the negative effects of normal wear and tear.

RSVPs are appreciated and can be made by calling 218-894-8623. To learn more about Joint Connection, call Ron Murray at 218-894-8578.

Lunch for Brainerd's 1946 class

Classmates and guests are invited at 11:30 a.m. Thursday for lunch at the Sawmill Inn, Sixth and Washington St., Brainerd. There will be some winter planning and fellowship. Order from the menu. Call Dick at 218-838-0738.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary breakfast planned for Oct. 16

HACKENSACK—Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the Club. Cost is $6. The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

Class of 1966 to meet for lunch

BAXTER—The class of 1966 will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday at Boulder Tap House, 15674 Edgewood Drive North, Baxter.

Breast cancer survivor support group to meet

Breast Cancer Survivor Support Group will meet 11:30 a.m. Friday at Essentia Health-St Joseph's Medical Center.

All persons (women and men) surviving breast cancer or other women's cancers are invited to attend. Food is available for purchase in the River Room Cafeteria. Questions may be directed to Pat Hassett, breast cancer survivor and facilitator at 218-829-1683 or baxtermn2000@yahoo.com.

Brainerd Elks Lodge Polish Sausage feed

The public is invited to an all-you-can eat polish sausage lunch including breads plus baked beans and sauerkraut from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Elks Lodge located at 215 South Ninth St., Brainerd. Cost: $8.

Zonta Club of Brainerd to meet

Zonta Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Prairie Bay Restaurant. If interested in joining the group for lunch, contact Peggy Langer at 218-829-0293.

VFW upcoming events

The VFW Post and Auxiliary monthly meetings will be 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Sunday breakfast at the VFW will be 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Cost: $7.

Class of 1952 lunch set

Class of 1952 will meet at at noon Tuesday at Front Street Cafe.

Retired Firepeople to have breakfast

Retired Firepeople will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Front Street Cafe.

194th Regiment Organization to meet

The organization will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the Regimental Room at the Brainerd National Guard Armory. On the agenda is deciding on a budget for 2017, nominations, previewing by-laws and setting meeting dates for 2017. Bring and wear a name tag. Contact Larry Osvold, president, at 218-851-7154 for concerns/questions.

GriefShare meetings planned

GriefShare meetings will meet weekly from 5-6:30 p.m. starting Thursday at Community of Hope Church of the Nazarene, 16549 Johnson Road, Brainerd.

This is a support group for people who have lost family or loved ones through death.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Motley Ten-Hi with music by Marie and The Boys; and from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Waukenabo with music by Marie and The Boys.

NARFE Chapter 0738 to meet Tuesday

NARFE Chapter 0738 will meet Tuesday at Pizza Ranch in Baxter.

Social hour will be 11:30 a.m. with lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Speaker will be Blue Cross Blue Shield representative Lu Bartknecht and District president Earl Knutson.

American Diabetes Association, Brainerd Lakes Area Chapter to meet

The American Diabetes Association, Brainerd Lakes Area Chapter, will meet at 11:30 .m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express in Baxter, 15729 Audubon Way on Highway 371.

There will be a presentation on "Life in the Diabetes Lane" by Quinn Nystrom, Minnesota Advocate for ADA from Essentia Health-Brainerd.

Duplicate Bridge scores

North-South: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 43; Lois Volkmuth and Laurel Jarvis, 39.

East-West: Bruce Eastman and Eddie Stroschein, 37; Nan Moran and Cathy Calhoun, 35.

Alpha Delta Kappa to meet

The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Brainerd Public Library in the large meeting room.

The altruism project is a donation to the St. Jude Hospital.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Guy Emmons, 7440; Tom Zweiner, 6200; Myrna Turner, 6050.

Maucieri's: Rose Ann Stans, 5930; Barb Russell, 5910; Dale Dickie, 5090; Mary Rodeberg, 4910.

Crosslake Community Center: Dale Dickie, 5820; Guy Emmons, 5010; Mary Valley, 4940.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.