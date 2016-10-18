What's Doing

Program will be Patricia Lundeen and Sandy Halvorson. It will be Scandinavian songs on piano, organ and saxophone.

Widowed Friends

NISSWA—Widowed Friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at the Nisswa Legion.

Octoberfest brat sale planned

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary's Octoberfest brat sale will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday until gone.

Serving Cub Foods grilled brat, Connie's Kitchen potato salad, dessert and beverage for a $5 donation. Dine in or take out.

GSS-Bethany is located at 804 Wright St., Brainerd.

Ray's Promenaders Square Dance Club

Ray's Promenaders square dance club will dance on Friday at the First Presbyterian Church at 512 South Eighth Street.

Abe Maier will be calling plus at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream from 8-10 p.m. Theme is Halloween and potluck lunch will be served after the dance. Hosts are the Carlsons.

North Country Plus to dance

STAPLES—North Country Plus will dance from 7-9 p.m. Sunday with Larry Johansen at the Lakewood Care Center in Staples.

WHS class of 1954 to meet

BAXTER—The Washington High School class of 1954 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Grizzly's.

DAV and DAVA to meet

The monthly meeting for the Disabled American Veterans and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Crow Wing County Chapter No. 22 will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the Brainerd VFW club.

Chapter 22 officers meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Woodland Auxiliary to meet

The GSS-Woodland Auxiliary will meet at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 Dining Room of Woodland Good Samaritan, 300 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

WHS class of 1965 meeting for lunch

The Washington High School class of 1965 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday at The Fort in Fort Ripley.

PEO Chapter DV meeting planned

On Monday, PEO Chapter DV will meet at 1 p.m., at the home of Pat Hansen with Emile Augustine as co-hostess.

The program will be "Miss Doolittle, Ms. Inna Hurry and Mrs. Justright."

Backus American Legion Halloween events announced

BACKUS—The Halloween season is under way at the Backus American Legion with events scheduled for both children and adults.

The annual complimentary party for children ages 12 and under will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Legion clubrooms, Highways 371 and 87 West.

The kids' party features a style show, decorating of real pumpkins, a fish pond, ring toss, bean bag throw and prizes for each event. And there's a complimentary lunch.

The adult party will be Oct. 29 and includes attractive costume contest prizes, potluck hors d'oeuvres, free cash and customer drawings and the announcement of the winner of the Great Pumpkin weight judging contest.

Activities get underway with potluck hors d'oeuvres from 8 p.m. until gone. That's followed at 9 p.m. by a free drawing for customer-of-the-week and cash prizes and the awarding of a $20 club certificate for the winner of the weight guessing contest. The two pumpkins being judged are on display in the Legion foyer. The winner need not be present.

The costume contest follows with a first place prize of $100 in cash. Second place will receive a $50 club bar/food certificate and third place a $25 club certificate.

Those attending are asked to consider a donation to area food shelves and bring a snack dish, but it is not required.

Information on this and other Backus Legion events is available at backuslegion.com and on Facebook.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

A Legion family membership dinner will be Monday with social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

This dinner is free for paid-up members of the Post, Auxiliary and SAL. Dues may be paid at the door. Special guest, Denise Milton, Department of Minnesota Commander, will attend.

The Traveling Art Pub will be at the Legion at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Call 218-829-2249 for information.

B.A.N.G. (Brainerd Area Networking Group) will meet at noon Thursday.

On Friday, the special dinner will be prime cut rib eye for $11. Walleye is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Auxiliary will host its annual holiday art and craft sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22. There will also be a bake sale. Continental breakfast and lunch will be available. Door prizes throughout the day. Proceeds go to help support our veterans.

Paul Bunyan Toastmasters Club to end noon meetings

After 30 years of noon meetings in Brainerd, the Paul Bunyan Toastmasters Club has ceased the noon meetings.

The club will continue to meet 7:30 a.m. Fridays at the Sawmill Inn.

Nisswa Women's Club to meet

The Nisswa Women's Club will meet Thursday at Cragun's Legacy (note this is a location change from the 2016 directory).

Social time begins at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon. This month's program is "How a Scholarship Made Me Succeed in my Career Path" presented by past recipient Charlotte Wheeler. Past President Anne Laufman, CLC Scholarship Chair, will be presenting a $1,500 scholarship to Darcie Armstrong, Ashton Cleveland, Kayla Cooper, Roxanne Gall and Margret Stelzmiller. Anne will also present two $580 scholarships from the club's CLC endowment fund to Tonya Kohanek and Shauna Wilkinson.

The hostesses are Deanna Anderson, Roberta Freese, Jo Quam, Julie Friedrichs and Kathy Allex. The inspirational will be given by Karen DeVries. For more information, or to make a reservation, contact Marilyn Wottreng at 218-251-7754. Visit nisswawomensclub.org for club information and like us on Facebook.

PEO Chapter CJ to meet Tuesday

PEO Chapter CJ will meet Tuesday at Louise Warden's home with Paula West as co-hostess. The program will be by Judie Larson.

VFW Friday dinner planned

The VFW Friday dinner will be Octoberfest serving at 5:30 p.m.

Cost $8. Call reservations into the Club at 218-829-6393.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Blue Room with music by Marie and Leroy; from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Deerwood Legion with music by Jerry's Dance Band; and from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Little Falls Ballroom with music by Jerry and Joyce Band.

Brainerd Area Retired Educators to meet Monday

BAXTER—The Brainerd Area Retired Educators will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Prairie Bay in Baxter.

Speaker will be Quinn Nystrom, Dateline Diabetes author and advocate.

All retired teachers and administrators in the area are welcome to attend. No reservation needed.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Jo Bonestroo, 7660; Mary Lu Dietz, 5820; Dick Dietz, 5490; Jim Turner, 5370.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 45; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 43; Jack Murray and Bruce Peck, 39; Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 35.

Maucieri's: Mary Rodeberg, 5910; Nan Moran, 5820; Karen Kuritz, 5390; Jo Bonestroo, 5270.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: North-South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 84; Ginny Hersey and Jane Kleinsasser, 74.5; Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 71. East-West: Barb Legas and Jim Thompson, 94; Larry and Donna Fleer, 76; Pat Montgomery and Marlene Anderson, 74.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.

Duplicate bridge scores

North-South: Jo Bonestroo and Nan Moran, 39; Bob and Sandy Crozier, 36.

East-West: Bruce Eastman and Eddie Stroschein, 45; Joe Heal and Don Rasmussen, 41.