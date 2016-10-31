What's Doing

GSS Bethany, 804 Wright St., welcomes trick or treaters to stop by for hot chocolate from 6:30 to 7 pm.

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary to meet

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Room, 804 Wright St., Brainerd.

A light lunch will be served. RSVP to Liz at 218-825-2505 if attending. The Bethany Gift Shop Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. in the same room.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

The Traveling Art Pub will host a special TAP Cares painting event at the Legion at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a fundraiser for senior care. Call 218-829-2249 for information.

B.A.N.G. (Brainerd Area Networking Group) will meet at noon Thursday.

The dinner special for Friday is all you can eat spaghetti and meatballs for just $8. Walleye is available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

On Nov. 5, stop in for the Hunting Widows Weekend of Comedy. Bob Harting's BBQ rib dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Showtime is at 8 p.m. Cost for the dinner and comedy show is $26. Cost for the comedy show only is $15. Tickets are on sale at the Legion. Call 218-829-2249.

Mission Possible Senior Club to meet

The final meeting for 2016 will be Wednesday at Mission Town Hall.

A potluck lunch will start at noon followed by a business meeting. Guest speaker will be Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl.

Any questions, call Dolores at 218-765-3713.

Weight loss surgery support group to meet

CROSBY—Pre- and post-surgical weight loss surgery patients are invited to come together to talk, share experiences and provide emotional support to one another at a free meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Heartwood Senior Living Community, located at 500 Heartwood Drive in Crosby.

The Minnesota Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery support group offers a variety of speakers and topics designed to provide high quality, educational programs related to weight loss surgery. Supportive family members and friends are also encouraged to attend.

MIMIS Weight Loss Surgery Support Group meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of December from 6-7:30 p.m. at Heartwood. Registration is appreciated but not required. Call 218-546-7000 or 888-487-6437 for more information.

Breastfeeding class planned

CROSBY—Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is hosting a breastfeeding class from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 14 in its Ambulatory Conference Room located at 320 East Main St. in Crosby.

A Birthing Center nurse will provide information on the benefits of breastfeeding, feeding techniques, what to expect when breastfeeding and overall breast care. There is no charge for the class and registration is not required.

For more information, visit cuyunamed.org or call 218-546-4350.

Women's cancer support group

CROSBY—Women who are affected by cancer are welcome to attend Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's Women's Cancer Support Group from 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the hospital's Ambulatory Services Conference Room, 320 East Main St. in Crosby.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Joshua Horowitz, Medical Director of CRMC's new Pain Management Center. Dr. Horowitz will present information about how he uses a comprehensive approach to managing and treating chronic pain.

Facilitated by Oncology Care Coordinator Christine Roy, R.N., and Clinical Nurse Educator Lisa Slepica, R.N., the group is open to women who are newly diagnosed, undergoing treatment and post treatment. It is an opportunity to share experiences and support one another, to listen and learn. A new topic is discussed each month and refreshments are served.

Registration is not required and there is no cost to attend. Groups are scheduled the second Thursday of each month. For more information, call 218-546-4319 or 218-546-4302.

Brain injury support group to meet

People with brain injuries and their caregivers and those whose lives are affected by stroke are welcome to attend Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's Brain Injury Support Group from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at the hospital's Ambulatory Conference Room.

The group's facilitator is Russ Philstrom, a member of the Brain Injury Alliance of Minnesota. There is no charge and no reservation is necessary.

Call 651-329-1373 for more information.

Tusenvann Lodge No. 1-659 meeting planned

The next meeting of Tusenvann Lodge No. 1-659 Sons of Norway will be 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at the I.R.E.C. bldg in Isle.

The program will be presented by the Scott Moe family on their recent trip to Norway and Sweden. It is soup night so various types of soup and coffee will be served. Bring a neighbor or friend.

For questions, call Candice at 320-983-2886 or Bill at 320-679-2380.

Brainerd Eagles Club breakfast set

The Brainerd Eagles Club breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles special for $8.

The next breakfast will be Nov. 13.

PEO Chapter CJ to meet Tuesday

PEO Chapter CJ will meet Tuesday at Kathy Buxton's home with Sharon Harris as co-hostess. We will have an initiation of a new member. The Home Fund Committee will present "The Bare Necessities."

Center Morning Club program scheduled announced

The Center Morning Club meets each Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

A speaker program is scheduled each week on various subjects of interest to the community.

All members of the Center, men and women, are invited to become part of the group.

Coffee and Center-made donuts are provided.

The speaker programs for November: Wednesday, Steve Barrows, How Government Works; Nov. 9, Jim Thoreen, Brainerd City Administrator; Nov. 16, Tony Sailer, Brainerd Parks and Recreation; Nov. 23, Alan Bohme, Gangsters of Minnesota; Nov. 30, Shanna Reed, RN, Minneapolis Heart Institute.

Cuyuna Range Women's Club to meet

CROSBY—The Cuyuna Range Women's Club will meet at 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

The theme of the program, "An Attitude of Gratitude," will include music from WWII songs, and features Chuck Hagberg, saxophonist and poet. The program presenter will be the Rev. Brian Hazard of Deerwood's Cascade United Methodist Church. He has a personal story he will relate.

Nancy Petroske will read the memories of the 1940s. Sally Mann will lead in song. "The White Cliffs of Dover" and other old numbers will add to the festivity.

The hostess committee of Meredith Poland Bloedel, Diane Grachowski, Vi Klungness and Faye Ysseldyke will serve refreshments following the short business meeting. Myrna Nelson, President, will preside on this Veterans Day occasion.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Wadena VFW with music by the Country Ramblers; from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Blue Room with music by Frank and Fran; from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Deerwood Legion with music by the Country Ramblers; and from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Pine River Legion with music by Frankly Country.

Holiday craft and bake sale planned

BACKUS—The Backus Lions will have its annual holiday craft and bake sale from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 at the Backus City Hall in downtown Backus, just west of Highway 371.

Handcrafted items will be on sale plus homemade baked goods. Raffle tickets for some of the items will be sold.

Duplicate bridge scores

Lois Volkmuth and Phyllis DeRosier, 30; Bruce Eastman and Eddie Stroschein, 30; Joe Heal and Don Rasmussen, 27.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Lynne Zweiner: 8960; Bruce Peck, 5610; Jim Turner, 5550; Dale Dickie, 5430.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: North-South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 66.5; Enga Wodziak and Marlene Anderson, 63; Jim Thompson and Kerry Holloway, 63. East-West: Tom and Helen McGrath, 70; Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 67; Deanna Dubel and Mary Kay Kendall, 55.5.

Maucieri's: Larry Fleer, 8920; Jim Thompson, 6150; Tom McGrath, 5400; Rose Ann Stans, 5100.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: Pat Montgomery and Florence DeLong, 45; Tom McGrath and Jim Thompson, 44.5; Sandy and Bob Crozier, 41; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 39; Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 34.5.

Crosslake Community Center: Joanne Miller, 5730; Fay Miller, 5680; Dale Dickie, 5280.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.