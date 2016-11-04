What's Doing

Lainee Balsimo was diagnosed with stage 3 pleuropulmonary Blastoma in 2015. PPB is an extremely rare childhood cancer with only 30-40 children being diagnosed each year worldwide. Since her diagnosis, she has undergone multiple surgeries, chemotherapies, radiation and testing. In August, the cancer returned to her left lung and spread to her brain. She had the brain tumor removed in September and is now undergoing new treatment.

The benefit includes an Italian pasta meal for $9 for adults; $5 for kids 5-12; and kids 5 and under are free. There will be music, prize drawings, a silent auction, a bake sale and kids' activities.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress as their favorite princess, Disney character or superhero.

For questions or for those interested in donating, call Amy Price at 218-821-6760.

Widowed Friends to meet

Widowed Friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at Sawmill Inn.

Brainerd Garden Club meeting planned

Brainerd Garden Club will meet 1 p.m. Friday at the Northland Arboretum.

Thaddeus McCamant, instructor at Central Lakes College, will present a program "New and Emerging Fruit for Minnesota."

Hostesses are Sue Stebbins and Rose Puckett.

Veterans Table Lodge planned

Aurora Lodge No. 100 will have its annual Veterans Table Lodge at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Brainerd Masonic Center, 205 1/2 S. Sixth St., Brainerd.

For reservations, contact 320-468-2819 or 320-630-3028.

Breast cancer survivor support group to meet

Breast cancer survivor support group will meet 11:30 a.m. Friday at Essentia Health-St Joseph's Medical Center. All persons (women and men) surviving breast cancer or other women's cancers are invited to attend. Food is available for purchase in the River Room Cafeteria. Questions may be directed to Pat Hassett, breast cancer survivor and facilitator at 218-829-1683 or baxtermn2000@yahoo.com.

Class of 1952 to meet

The class of 1952 will meet at noon Tuesday for lunch at Front Street Cafe.

Retired Brainerd Firepeople to meet for breakfast

The Retired Brainerd Firepeople will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday for breakfast at Front Street Cafe.

VFW Post and Auxiliary to meet

The VFW Post and Auxiliary meetings will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Home Post.

Zonta Club of Brainerd

Zonta Club will meet at noon Wednesday at Prairie Bay Restaurant.

For those interested in joining the group for lunch, contact Peggy Langer at 218-829-0293. Final planning for the Nov. 12 Christmas House at 11614 River Vista Drive in Baxter will be the main topic.

Duplicate bridge scores

North-South: Lois Volkmuth and Phyllis DeRosier, 44; Bob and Sandy Crozier, 37.5.

East-West: Bruce Eastman and Eddie Stroschein, 42; Scott and Mark, 35.

Hot chocolate with Santa

PEQUOT LAKES—Community members will have an opportunity to enjoy hot chocolate with Santa and Christmas carol at Lakes Latte in Pequot Lakes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

There will be an opportunity to get pictures with Santa.

Freewill donations will be accepted and given to the Lakes Area Food Shelf and this event. Lakes Area Food Shelf helps families in Breezy Point, Ideal Township, Jenkins, Nisswa and Pequot Lakes.

Taste of the Holidays planned

NISSWA—Schaefer's Foods of Nisswa will host its 20th annual Taste of the Holidays from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Taste of the Holidays participants will sample food and beverage items from every grocery department, including deli, produce, meat, dairy and bakery.

A minimum donation of $5 per person is requested, and all funds will be donated to support Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area in Nisswa, a nonprofit humanitarian food-aid organization.

Kids Against Hunger packages highly nutritious, life-saving meals for starving and malnourished children and their families in developing countries and the United States. The organization's goal is for its meals to provide a stable nutritional base from which recipient families can move their families from starvation to self-sufficiency.

Kids Against Hunger is a 100 percent volunteer organization; all the food is purchased through donations and packed by volunteers. Visit kidsagainsthungermn.org to learn more about Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area.

Schaefer's Foods is at the corner of Highway 371 and County Road 13 in Nisswa. For more information, visit www.SchaefersFoods.com or call 218-963-2265.

Wadena Whirlaways to square dance

WADENA—The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will host a dance Thursday at the Wadena VFW in Wadena.

Tom Jacobs is the caller, Donna Stone is the cue and the theme is Veterans Day. Plus dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream dancing at 8 p.m.

Annual craft sale planned

CROSBY—Cuyuna Regional Medical Center's 28th annual craft sale is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Care Center's Activities Room.

Crafts and seasonal baked goods from residents and area artists will be available.

Bay Lake Area Lions to meet

IRONTON—Bay Lake Area Lions will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the C-I Pub in Ironton.

C-I class of 1958 to meet

The C-I class of 1958 will meet at noon Wednesday at the Crosby Bar.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

The IBEW will meet at 6 p.m. and the Post Executive Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Legion.

The 40 et 8 will meet 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Legion.

M.D.A.A. will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Legion.

The special for Friday will be a shrimp dinner for $11. Walleye is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Ronda Krueger-Jones Benefit will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Legion.

Brainerd Elks Lodge breakfast set

The public is invited to attend the community breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Brainerd Elks Lodge at 215 South Ninth Street.

Order from the menu. All proceeds go to support Elks programs.

Brainerd Elks Lodge Polish sausage feed planned for Wednesday

Brainerd Elks Lodge will have a Polish sausage, sauerkraut, beans and bread feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Elks Lodge, 215 South Ninth St., Brainerd. Cost: $8.

Lakewood to host EMT informational class

STAPLES—Lakewood Health System is hosting a class for anyone interested in being an EMT at 6 p.m. Monday in Classroom B at Lakewood's main campus, 49725 County Road 83, Staples.

Those who complete this initial class will be eligible to take the National EMT test. Registrations and schedules will be completed at this meeting.

To register, contact Mike Schwankl at 218-330-1855 or fireems@crosslake.net.

Veterans Day program planned in Hackensack

HACKENSACK—The Hackensack American Legion Post 202 Family will commemorate Veterans Day with a program at 11 a.m. Friday at City Park.

A short service will start with an opening prayer and include remarks and readings by Legion, Auxiliary and SAL members and will close with prayer followed by an honor guard rifle salute and taps.

WHS class of 1955 to meet

The Washington High School class of 1955, spouses and friends will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday at the Northwind Grille.

Senior dances planned

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Motley Ten-Hi with music by Frank and Fran; and from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Waukenabo with music by Two For The Road.

Brainerd Chapter NAARFE to meet

BAXTER—The Brainerd Chapter No. 738 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Tuesday at Prairie Bay, Highway 371, Baxter.

Social time starts at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at 12:30 p.m.

Presentation will be by speaker Delores Laso Letto, AARP, talking about cyber security and fighting fraud.

American Diabetes Association, Brainerd Chapter to meet

BAXTER—The American Diabetes Association, Brainerd Lakes Area Chapter, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express, 15729 Audubon Way on Highway 371, Baxter.

There will be a presentation on nail care in diabetes by Sarah Westin, RN, from Essentia Health-Brainerd.