What's Doing

Meeting will be 7 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 205 1/2 S. Sixth St., Brainerd. Gloria Kautz will serve coffee after the meeting. Call Gayle at 218-829-8656 or Margaret at 218-829-9767 for rides or more information.

Baxter Lions Club meeting set

The Baxter Lions Club will meet Monday at Camp Vanasek.

The regular meeting at 7 p.m. followed by game night.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

Commander Jerry will host a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

B.A.N.G. (Brainerd Area Networking Group) will meet at noon Thursday.

The Snodeos dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. (social hour) followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Roast beef dinner for $10 will be the special Friday. Walleye is available for $11.

The auxiliary will host its annual Children's Christmas party from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Bring the kids to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy treats, play games and receive a gift.

Backus Legion customer appreciation and Christmas party Dec. 3

BACKUS—The Backus American Legion's annual Christmas and customer appreciation party Dec. 3 includes complimentary food and door prizes and a 50-ham meat raffle.

The complimentary food, door prizes and meat raffle will be featured from 4-8 p.m. and there will also be a brief comedy skit featuring Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus in "You Really Are My Santa Claus." Free cash and customer drawings will be held at 9 p.m.

The ham raffle will include 10 rounds with five hams given away each round for a $1 ticket.

Ray's Promenaders to dance

Ray's Promenaders Square Dance Club will dance Friday at the American Legion Club in Brainerd. Jim Lizakowski will be calling plus at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream from 8-10 p.m. Hosts will be Phyllis R. and Karen D.

Lighthouse Support Group meeting canceled

The Lighthouse Support Group meeting for Thursday will not be held due to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge having its Christmas concert that night at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Church.

Cuyuna Range Women's Club to meet Dec. 5

CROSBY—Music and Memories is the theme of the Cuyuna Range Women's Club meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

This is an appropriate program as each meeting includes a decade during the past 100 years, celebrating the beginning of the club. Diane Grochowski will read highlights of the 1950s and popular songs of that era will be heard.

The program presenter is Betty Alderman of Brainerd, who remains active in many musical activities, including the Heartland Symphony, The Lakes Area Music Festival and the Geritol Frolics.

A short business meeting will be led by President Myrna Nelson, followed by refreshments served by the committee of Carol Haverland, Elsa Ray, Pat Sylvester and Myrna Nelson.

Senior dances planned

Senior dances will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Deerwood Legion with music by Frank and Fran; and from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Pine River Legion with music by Frankly Country.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Owen Johnson, 9430; Jim Thompson, 8990; Larry Fleer, 6720; Tom Zweiner, 6640.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: Lorraine Northagen and Dale Dickie, 27.5; Ardie Hjerpe and Cindy Hjerpe, 25; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 25; Helen McGrath and Jim Thompson, 24.5.

Maucieri's: Larry Fleer, 6800; Jim Thompson, 6540; Dale Dickie, 5410; Florence DeLong, 4650.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: Sandy and Bob Crozier, 28.5; Helen McGrath and Jim Thompson, 27.5; Dale Dickie and Florence DeLong, 26; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 25.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688. Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.

Lois Club luncheon planned

AITKIN—The Lois Club luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blackrock Apartments in Aitkin.

Bring a dish to share at the potluck meal.

For questions, call Lois Neuman at 218-927-3154 or Lois Johnson at 320-684-2000.

We Care annual Christmas reunion set

BAXTER—We Care annual Christmas reunion will be 6 p.m. Friday at the Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter. For those who want to participate, bring a $10 exchange gift.

For those who plan to attend, call Linda at 218-821-7060.