What's Doing

Theme is hat night and hosts will be Butch and Rosemary.

Widowed Friends to meet

Widowed Friends will meet at 11 a.m. Monday at Sawmill Inn.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

The annual New Year's Day party will be Sunday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Free Tom and Jerry's for paid-up members (dues may be paid at the door), meat raffles, burger bar and music.

The I.B.E.W. will meet at 6 p.m. and the Post Executive Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The 40 et 8 will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Legion Riders will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be cook's choice for the special dinner on Friday. Cost is $10. Walleye is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. Ray's Promenaders will dance at 7 p.m.

Brainerd Elks Lodge breakfast

The public is invited to attend the community breakfast Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Brainerd Elks Lodge at 215 South Ninth St. Order from the menu.

All proceeds go to support Elks programs.

Garrison Seniors to meet

GARRISON—Garrison Seniors will meet at noon Tuesday at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church, 27170 Monroe St., two blocks west of Family Foods in the city of Garrison.

Bring a potluck food item to share and plates, cups and silverware. Following lunch, about 12:45 p.m., a winter driving program will be presented by Deputy Sheriff Scott Goddard.

All senior residents or visitors are welcome. The 2017 memberships may be paid to the treasurer either before or following the presentation. A container inside will be available for your aluminum can contributions.

Center Morning Club to meet

The Center Morning Club meets each Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

A speaker program is scheduled each week on various subjects of interest to the community.

All members of the Center, men and women, are invited to become part of the group.

Coffee and Center-made donuts are provided.

The speaker programs for January are Wednesday, Jennifer Bergman, Executive Director, Housing and Redevelopment Authority; Jan. 11, Steve Wright, Manager, Brainerd Airport; Jan. 18, Deb West, Social Worker, Essentia Health Emergency Department; Jan. 25, Corky McQuiston, Chief, Brainerd Police Department.

Women's Club to meet

CROSBY—Because the Cuyuna Range Women's Club was founded 100 years ago, they continue to recognize the theme at their monthly meetings. On Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., all area women are invited to meet at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

The program presenter will be Jill Mattson, who is a certified instructor of Holy Yoga. This is an international group with many certified instructors with three more certified recently in the Crosby area. Mattson has had senior training which included senior chair yoga and also certification in yoga therapy. She states this franchise ministry was founded in 2006 by Brook Boone and she describes her involvement as "a great journey." The topic is entitled Holy Spirit Yoga.

Each month a decade of memories is shared. This month Kathy Reilly will present memories of the 1960s. Special music will be provided. Following a brief business meeting led by President Myrna Nelson, refreshments will be served. The hostess committee will be Betty Brager, Elaine Butorac and Jerry Kester.

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary to meet

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Community Room at GSS-Bethany, 804 Wright St., Brainerd.

Special guest: Administrator Ryan Cerney. Refreshments furnished by the Jim Guinter Family. Gift shop meeting takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Good Sam Bowl Steering Committee meets at 11 a.m. in the same room.

40th annual Pine River cribbage tournament planned

PINE RIVER—The 40th annual Pine River cribbage tournament will start at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Pine River American Legion.

The tournament will run for eight weeks on Tuesdays with a banquet at the end. Cost is $16.

For more information, call Nancy Stiller at 218-568-5980.

WHS class of 1955 to meet

The Washington High School class of 1955, spouses and friends will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday at the Northwind Grille.

Senior dances announced

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Wadena VFW with music by Joe Carlson and Jim Janski; from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Blue Room with music by Frank and Fran; and from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Deerwood Legion with music by Two For The Road.

PTS and TBI meeting scheduled

PINE RIVER—There will be a meeting to discuss the effects of post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury on social interactions at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Developmental Achievement Center, located 1 1/4 miles west of Pine River on Cass County Road 2.

For more information, call Dave Stevens at 218-966-2217.