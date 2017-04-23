What's Doing

What is phenology? One definition is "the study of periodic biological phenomena, such as flowering, breeding and migration, especially as related to climate."

Latimer is a retired rural mail carrier who has presented the Phenology Show on Northern Community Radio for the past 33 years. Using his 100-mile daily route as a base to record the changes of hundreds of plants and animals, he has amassed a database of nearly 50,000 individual notes. He has worked with the University of Minnesota and Harvard University to establish phenology protocols and share data. He is one of the founding members of the Minnesota Phenology Network.

This program is sponsored by the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society and is free and open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided. A silent auction will also be held during the program and funds will go to support the Brainerd Lakes Area Audubon Society.

For more information, contact Pam Perry at pkperry@brainerd.net.

CWC Genealogical Society to meet

The Crow Wing County Genealogical Society will host a research meeting Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Family History Center, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd. Research and social hours will be from 6-8 p.m.

This meeting is for research and as a social gathering open to the public. Several members will be present to assist in research. Anyone interested in genealogy is welcome to attend.

Scrapbooks from the local historical society will be on display. Scrapbooks at historical societies are a seldom used source of information.

For questions, call 218-828-9178 or 218-851-4819.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club to dance

WADENA—The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will host a dance Thursday at the Wadena Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Wadena.

Royce Nelson is the caller and the cuer is Donna Stone. The theme is Funny Hat Night. Plus dancing begins at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream dancing at 8 p.m.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

Commander Jerry's breakfast buffet will be served from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 23. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

The Sons of the American Legion will meet 7 p.m. Monday.

The Historical Society Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the Venture Crew meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Brainerd Area Networking Group will meet noon Thursday.

The special dinner for Friday will be Bob Harting's barbecue ribs for $11. Walleye is available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

Brainerd Area Art Club to meet

The Brainerd Area Art Club will meet 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Evelyn's studio in the Franklin Arts Center.

For information, contact club president Joyce Popkin at 218-855-0812.

Historical Society spring fundraiser planned

CROSSLAKE—The Crosslake Area Historical Society maintains the Historic Log Village and Museum in Crosslake.

Each building is furnished to depict the industries and daily life of Crosslake in the late 1800s to early 1900s. Preservation and administration of this village is expensive. Most recently, a log cabin was donated to be used as a visitor center, but the historical society must cover the cost of having it moved to the site as well as other costs to permanently placing the building in the village.

A fundraiser is planned for May 16 at Whitefish Lodge and Suites. Tickets for the dinner are $25 each and are available for purchase at Whitefish Lodge and Suites or by contacting Mary Dischinger at 612-940-1575 or Joan Callender at 218-692-3482.

The evening begins with a social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner designed and served by Manhattan's staff.

Monetary donations, sponsorships, silent and live auction items and volunteers are needed from Historical Society members, businesses and the public to make this event a success. Sponsorships are $200.

For those interested in supporting this event with a donation of a silent or live auction item, contact Mary or Joan to arrange for a drop-off location or pick-up.

The historical society is an independent organization, not subsidized by any governmental agency. It is funded by memberships, donations and several dedicated events and fundraisers.

Breezy Point Area Women's Club to meet

Breezy Point Area Women's Club will meet May 3 at Breezy Point City Hall.

The topic is Bountiful Butterflies.

For those interested in attending the meeting, contact Bonnie Morris at 612-298-4315.

Zonta Club of Brainerd meeting planned

Zonta Club will meet noon Wednesday at Prairie Bay Restaurant.

For those interested in joining the group for lunch, contact Peggy Langer at 218-829-0293.

Out of Towners Toastmasters Club to meet

PEQUOT LAKES—The Out of Towners Toastmasters Club in Pequot Lakes will host an open house from 6:45-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Pequot Lakes Library.

Guest speaker Kimberle Nagel of Laporte will give a speech titled "Get Your Firefly On!" Nagle is a passionate writer, speaker, trainer and consultant with over 26 years of experience with businesses large and small in both for-profit and nonprofit sectors.

An award-winning speaker, she shares her energy and expertise on how to start, grow or stabilize small business enterprises built on a foundation of seven entrepreneurial values and the Triple-A standards of excellence.

Nagel speaks regularly from 30 minutes to three-day business boot-camp retreats or anything in between. She has adopted the firefly and the sage words of Og Mandino to exemplify the two most important attributes of the entrepreneurial mindset: One, fireflies call us to pay attention and focus on the present moment; and two, fireflies only give light on the wing—action is required.

Division B Director Laura Zehner Miller will attend the open house.

Cheesecake and coffee will be served.

Nisswa Garden Club to meet Thursday

NISSWA—The Nisswa Garden Club will meet Thursday at the Nisswa Community Center.

Note the change in location for this meeting. Social hour and check-in will begin at noon. Lunch will be served by Ernie's Restaurant at 12:30 p.m. followed by the business meeting.

The program entitled "Container Gardening" (all foliage, combo, vegetables) will be presented by Jim Sherwood and the Treehouse Staff. Coordinator is Jim Sherwood. Hosts are Karen Mitchell and Kathy Kriewald. Information will be provided about the June 3 plant sale.

Non-members with an interest in gardening are welcome. For lunch reservations, call Marie Boudrye at 218-963-7494. Program presentation begins after 1 p.m.

Visit www.nisswagardenclub.org for further information on the Club.

Community Impact fundraising event planned

BAXTER—The Relay for Life/American Cancer Society team Relayers of the Caribbean will serve from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Pizza Ranch on Edgewood Drive in Baxter as a fundraiser.

A percent of the order, plus tips, will go to help fight cancer through education, research and patient support.

Alpha Chapter No. 23 OES to meet

Alpha Chapter No. 23 Order of the Eastern Star will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Masonic Center, 205 1/2 S. Sixth St., Brainerd. Dinner will be 5:30 p.m. at Northwind Grille.

The event is formal dress. Treats will be served after the meeting by Linda Arganbright.

Call Gayle at 218-829-9656 or Margaret at 218-829-9767 to RSVP for dinner, for rides or for more information.

Cuyuna Range Women's Club luncheon set May 1

DEERWOOD—The Cuyuna Range Women's Club will have its final meeting for the year May 1.

The occasion will be a salad luncheon at noon at Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Note the change in time and place.

All members of the Women's Club are encouraged to bring a salad and a friend. As usual, all area women are invited to attend this special meeting.

President Myrna Nelson will introduce the new officers for the 2017-2018 year. Continuing the celebration of the Women's Club 100th year, Kris Hasskamp will read the accounts of the organization and some of the national events for the years 2000-2017.

Special music will be provided by the Crosby-Ironton High School Band. The hostesses for the luncheon are the Women's Club members who belong to Salem Lutheran Church.

Nisswa Women's Club to host fashion show and luncheon

The Nisswa Women's Club is planning its 34th annual scholarship benefit fashion show and luncheon May 30 at Madden's Townhall.

Social time and raffles begin at 10:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon followed by the fashion show at 1 p.m. Ken Thomas and Tess Taylor of WJJY's morning "Wake Up Show" are the emcees.

The theme this year is "Have your Fun Up 371." The Nisswa Chamber is selling luncheon tickets for $40 and raffle tickets for $2.50 each.

Proceeds from the event provide local scholarships for area high school students, returning female students to Central Lakes College and help fund local community services.

For more information, visit nisswawomensclub.org or contact Katy Johnson at 612-242-4446.

Paul Baker Hernandez to perform

Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace is hosting a musical performance and presentation by English-Nicaraguan musician, songwriter and activist Paul Baker Hernandez 7 p.m. Thursday in the Brainerd United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 415 Juniper St., Brainerd, near Gregory Park.

The Fellowship Hall is in the downstairs section of the UCC.

Baker Hernandez is a former silent hermit monk who became an activist and musician in the late 1960s. He has over 50 years experience working in poor communities in the United Kingdom, the United States and Nicaragua.

In the 1980s, Baker Hernandez participated in peace walks in Central America calling for an end to U.S. support for the Contra rebels in Nicaragua. He moved to Nicaragua in the early 1990s.

Paul is bilingual, singing in English and Spanish. He performs original songs, as well as popular and traditional Latin American songs. He often performs Victor Jara's songs. Jara was the well-known Chilean singer-songwriter, poet, theater director and activist murdered by Gen. Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship in 1973.

Paul, his wife Fatima, and their family live in a working class neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua.

Freewill donations are welcome to support the health, cultural, and environmental work Paul and Fatima Hernandez perform in their neighborhood.

A potluck dinner will be in the UCC Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m. Food and beverages provided.

Paul Baker Hernandez' concert and the potluck dinner are free events open to the public.

For more information, visit the Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace website, www.brainerdpeace.org, or the Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace Facebook page.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Motley Ten-Hi with music by Marie and The Boys; and from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Waukenabo with live music.

WHS class of 1959 luncheon set

The Washington High School class of 1959 will have a luncheon at 11 a.m. May 9 at the Brainerd American Legion.

Those in attendance are asked to stay and visit after lunch.

For more information or questions, call Eloise at 218-851-1497.

WHS class of 1963 to meet

The Washington High School class of 1963 will have lunch and a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Burritos California in Brainerd to discuss the 2018 reunion.

Crosslake Area Library book sales set

The Crosslake Area Library book sales will be from noon to 4 p.m. May 5 at the Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Road, Crosslake.

Sales will also take place June 2-3, July 7-8 and Aug. 4-5. Friday hours are noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

September through May, the sales will take place on the first Friday of the month.

Fourth annual Taste of the Cuyuna Lakes

The Kinship Partners Crosby office will host Taste of the Cuyuna Lakes on May 6 at Ruttger's Bay Lake Lodge to recognize and celebrate the restaurants and chefs from the Cuyuna lakes area. Wine and beer tasting and silent auction will be at 5 p.m. Chefs' presentations will be 6:30 p.m.

At Taste of the Cuyuna Lakes, the premier chefs will provide an evening of gourmet tastes and there will be samples of wine and beer. All proceeds benefit the Crosby area Kinship Partners youth mentoring program.

Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance at Cuyuna17.gesture.com or for more information, visit www.kinshippartners.org, email at crosby@kinshippartners.org or call 218-545-8002.

WHS class of 1957

WHS class of 1957 will meet for lunch and discussion of the 60th class reunion 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Northwind Grille.

Duplicate bridge scores

North-South: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 44.5; Lois Volkmuth and Phyllis DeRosier, 36.

East-West: Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 41; Joe Heal and Don Rasmussen, 37.