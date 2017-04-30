What's Doing - April 30

Mission Possible Senior Club to meet

The club meets noon the first Wednesday, May through December (excluding July) at Mission Town Hall.

There is a potluck luncheon with a business meeting followed by a guest speaker and/or entertainment. All area seniors are welcome to attend.

For questions, call Dolores at 218-765-3713.

Duplicate bridge scores

North-South: Patrick Spradlin and Bruce Eastman, 45; and Lois Volkmuth and Phyllis DeRosier, 40.5.

East-West: Lane Weber and Jim Thompson, 43; and Mark and Mary Doucette, 41.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

Commander Jerry will host a special waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 30. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for kids.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will meet 6 p.m. Monday.

The Post Executive Board will meet 7 p.m. Monday.

The Legion Riders will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Brainerd Area Networking Group will meet noon Thursday.

The special dinner for Friday will be pork loin for $10. Walleye is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tusenvann Lodge No. 1-659 annual banquet planned

WAHKON—The Tusenvann Lodge No. 1-659 Sons of Norway will have its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. May 19 at the Wahkon Inn in Wahkon.

Tickets should be ordered in advance. Contact John Dalsveen at 320-629-6616 or Gary Heimark at 218-927-6557.

There will be a dinner, silent auction and live music.

Joint Post and Auxiliary memorial service set for May 7

The Joint Post and Auxiliary memorial service to remember the deceased Post and Auxiliary members will be 2 p.m. May 7 at the VFW.

VFW Post 1647 deceased members include Norman Anderson, Le Roy Dahl, Alex Ebertowski, George Gruber, Robert Hale, John Handeland, Robert Lundeby, Gerald Olson, Raymond Norgaard, Donald Peterson, Brian Silgjord, Peter Smude and Hershel Templeton.

VFW Auxiliary 1647 deceased members include Marilyn Boese, Ardyce Dumbeck, Catherine Fitzsimmons, Jennie Hookum, Barbara Lippert Delores Mogensen, Lorraine Peterson, Lorraine Rivers, Betty Schulke, Marrian Tollefson, Lurline Newman and Yvonne Vilmo.

VFW Friday dinner planned

The VFW dinner will be prime rib, serving from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday.

Reservations may be made at the club by calling 218-829-6393.

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary to meet

GSS-Bethany Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Bethany Community Room, 804 Wright St., Brainerd.

Members are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the Blessing Box. Doughnuts will be served. Bethany Gift Shop volunteers meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the same room. The Good Sam Bowl Steering Committee has their final meeting of the year at 11 a.m. Thursday. Light lunch will be served.

Garrison Seniors meeting planned Tuesday

GARRISON—Garrison Seniors will meet noon Tuesday at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church on Monroe Street, two blocks west of Family Foods in the city of Garrison.

Bring a potluck food item to share and your plates, cups and silverware. Following lunch, Megan Perpich, Registered Dietician from Riverwood Healthcare, will present "Healthy Eating for Heart Health."

Area seniors are welcome to attend. A container will be available for aluminum can contributions.

Center Morning Club schedule announced

The Center Morning Club meets each Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

A speaker program is scheduled each week on various subjects of interest to the community.

All members of The Center, men and women, are invited to become part of the group.

Coffee and Center-made doughnuts are provided.

Speaker programs for May are Wednesday, Heidi Hagen, Home Instead Senior Care; May 10, Andy Stone, Crow Wing County Transit; May 17, Natalie Saatoff, YMCA; May 24, Amber Hunt, Garden Circles; and May 31, Jolene Bradley, Brainerd Public Library.

Ray's Promenaders to square dance

BAXTER—Ray's Promenaders square dance club will host the 64th annual Paul Bunyan Jamboree from 2-5 p.m. May 7 at the Baxter Elementary School.

Larry Johansen will be the emcee and many other callers will be in attendance.

Donna Stone will be cueing the round dances.

Saving Hearts Suicide Support Group to meet

The Saving Hearts Suicide Support Group will meet 7 p.m. May 18 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center.

This is a confidential and non-judgmental group for those who have been affected by suicide.

For questions or more information, call or text Michelle Houck at 218-251-7230 or Patty Fonda at 218-851-6270.

Saving Hearts is a committee of the Crisis Line and Referral Service.

Plant sale planned for May 27

The Northland Arboretum plant sale will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27 in the outside lower level of the Visitor Center, 14250 Conservation Drive, Brainerd.

There will perennials, annuals, red wiggler worms and garden treasures available.

The sale is sponsored by the Brainerd Garden Club and Arboretum Garden volunteers.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Wadena VFW with music by Marie and The Boys; from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Blue Room with music by Andy and Stu; from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Deerwood Legion with music by Jerry's Dance Band; and from 2-6 p.m. May 7 at the Pine River Legion with music by Frankly Country.

Widowed Friends to meet

Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday at the Sawmill Inn.

WHS class of 1955 lunch set

The Washington High School class of 1955, spouses and friends will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday at the Northwind Grille.

Area bridge scores

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: Bruce Peck and Joe Heal, 29; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 28; Guy Emmons and Bruce Eastman, 27.5; Dale Dickie and Carolyn Thompson, 27.

Maucieri's: Larry Fleer, 25.5; Dale Dickie, 25.5; Rose Ann Stans, 25; Deanna Frandsen, 24.5.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: North-South: Jim Thompson and Dale Dickie, 72.5; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 72.5; Tom and Helen McGrath, 65. East-West: Clarice Renschler and Joyce Roemer, 67; Peter and Pam Graves, 65; Barb Bretz and Ruthann Gottwaldt, 63.

Crosslake Community Center: Guy Emmons, 6870; Larry Fleer, 6500; Barb Grove, 4890.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.