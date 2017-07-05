What's Doing - July 2

All members of The Center, men and women, are invited to become part of the group.

Coffee and delicious Center made donuts are provided.

The July speaker schedule is as follows: July 5, no meeting; July 12, Amber, Garden Center; July 19, Connie Bruesch, Transformed by Love Ministries; and July 26, Bob Nibbe, Greenhouse.

Lighthouse Support Group to meet

BAXTER—The faith-based Lighthouse Support Group will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 14387 Edgewood Drive, Baxter.

This support group is open to the public for anyone that has a family member or friend struggling with addiction.

Brainerd Elks Lodge hosts breakfast

The public is invited to attend the community breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 2 at the Brainerd Elks Lodge at 215 S. Ninth St., Brainerd.

Order from the menu. All proceeds go to support Elks programs.

Collector Car Show at Arts in the Park planned

A collector car show will be at Arts in the Park from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Gregory Park, Brainerd.

Awards will be given in seven categories: Best Domestic (1990 and newer), Best Classic (1960-1990 and 1959 and older), Best Import, Best Motorcycle, Best All Other Vehicles and Fan Favorite.

Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. There will be a $10 registration fee per vehicle entered. Admission is free for spectators.

Proceeds will benefit the Woodland Good Samaritan Way Fund for resident and employee appreciation.

Brainerd Legion upcoming events

The IBEW will meet at 6 p.m. and the Post Executive Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Legion Riders will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The special on Friday will be Bob Harting's rib dinner for $11. Walleye dinner is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

Ray's Promenaders will dance at 7 p.m.

Caregiver Support Group to meet

CROSSLAKE—Crosslake Lutheran Church will be hosting a monthly caregiver support group on the third Thursday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Crosslake Lutheran Church and is open to anyone who provides care for a loved one.

The group is facilitated by lay leaders and will also include educational sessions on topics of interest.

Call Crosslake Lutheran Church for more information at 218-692-3682.

Duplicate bridge scores

North-South: Bob and Sandy Crosier, 44; Nan Moran and Lane Weber, 35.5.

East-West: Joe Heal and Don Rasmussen, 39.5; Betty Erhardt and Bruce Eastman, 36.5.

Widowed Friends meeting set

The Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday at Lum Park for a potluck picnic.

WHS class of 1947 meeting announced

The Washington High School class of 1947 will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m. July 10 at Hassie's.

WHS class of 1955 to meet Monday

The Washington High School class of 1955, spouses and friends will meet meet for lunch 11 a.m. Monday at the Northwind Grille.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday at the Wadena VFW with music by Jerry and Casey; from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Brainerd Blue Room with music by Jerry's Dance Band; and from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Deerwood Legion with music by Frank and Fran.

Salvation Army to have two events

July is Hunger Solutions Open Your Heart Campaign to help food shelves continue the journey to fight hunger.

The grant is a proportional match to the donations that we receive.

Every dollar helps the community and those who so desperately need us. Make a donation to The Salvation Army, 208 S. Fifth St. or P.O. Box 385, Brainerd, MN 56401.

Any questions, call 218-829-1120.

Also, The Salvation Army is sponsoring a Christmas in July craft sale for all seasons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 22 at 208 S. Fifth St., Brainerd.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Bruce Peck, 7000; Dale Dickie, 5750; Mary Lu Dietz, 5270; Florence DeLong, 4450.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: North-South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 142; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 141.5; Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 134. East-West: Shirley Rinehart and Florence DeLong, 128; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 127; Stan and Shirley Borman, 113.5.

Maucieri's: Carole Johnson, 7870; Dale Dickie, 7210; Mary Rodeberg, 7070; Bruce Peck, 7020.

Ideal Town Hall: North-South: Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 86.5; Jim Thompson and Lane Weber, 85; Enga Wodziak and Nan Moran, 79. East-West: Fay Miller and Rhys Price Jones, 87; Ginny Hersey and Carolyn Thompson, 82. Carol Johnson and Dale Dickie, 77.

Crosslake Community Church: Dale Dickie, 5740; Jackie Becker, 5580; Barb Grove, 5190; Carolyn Thompson, 5000.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games can contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.