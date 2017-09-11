What's Doing

MDAA will meet 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The special dinner for Friday will be prime rib for $15. Walleye is also available for $11. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa to meet

The Xi chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa will meet 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Brainerd Public Library.

The program will be a report on the International Convention and the altruistic project is monetary gifts for new teachers.

Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club to dance

WADENA—The Wadena Whirlaways Square Dance Club will host its bi-monthly dance from 7:30-10 p.m. Thursday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Wadena.

Caller for the evening is Roger McNeil with Donna Stone as cuer.

Theme is "Celebrate your heritage."

Brainerd Eagles Club breakfast

The Brainerd Eagles Club breakfast will meet from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at 124 Front St., Brainerd, featuring the Eagles' special. Cost: $8.

The Center's Morning Club to meet

The Center's Morning Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd.

There will be coffee and doughnuts. The presenter will be Laine Larson, superintendent of Brainerd Schools.

Visit www.TheBrainerdCenter.com for more information.

Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace to have peace vigil

The Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace will have a peace vigil from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 outside Camp Ripley's Main Gate.

The peace vigil is scheduled at the time Camp Ripley hosts Open House Day. Vigil participants can join part or all of the peace vigil. Signs are available for vigil participants.

Camp Ripley is located at 15000 Highway 115, north of Little Falls. Vigil participants can park along the right of way.

The peace vigil seeks to increase public awareness about drone warfare in response to Camp Ripley's drone facility. The peace vigil will call for an end to drone warfare.

The peace vigil will demand an end to the U.S. bombing of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, the immediate withdrawal of all U.S. forces from the Middle East and Afghanistan, and an end to U.S. support for Saudi Arabia's bombing of Yemen.

The vigil supports the Black Lives Matter movement's demand to demilitarize the police force.

A potluck lunch will be at Morrison County Park (Belle Prairie Park) at 2 p.m. after the peace vigil. Food and beverages provided.

For more information, visit www.brainerdpeace.org or the Brainerd Area Coalition for Peace Facebook page.

Ruby's Pantry food outreach is Tuesday

Ruby's Pantry is a mission outreach where participants give a cash donation of $20 to cover expenses of the program and in return receive corporate surplus food. The variety and amount varies each month. Participants need to bring containers to carry their food home. No income guidelines. Ruby's Pantry will be at the National Guard Armory on Wright Street in Brainerd the second Tuesday of each month.

The next distribution is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with doors opening at 11 a.m. For minimum wait, arrive at noon.

Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Club meeting set

BAXTER—The Pinetree Patchworkers Quilt Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter.

Program will be a trunk show by Heather Mulder Peterson. She is the author of "Angles with Ease 2." The business meeting will follow the program.

United Methodist Church to host workshop

EMILY—The United Methodist Church in Emily will host a workshop, "Developing Your Plan for Aging in Place — Resources for Living at Home," from 3-:4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Central Minnesota Council on Aging will lead this event. This is another in a series of Emily-area community educational forums.

Continuing to live at home as we age is an important goal of most seniors. Living well in your own home involves many factors to consider and possible risks to examine. Seniors will want to prepare their homes to meet their foreseeable needs. Area resources are available to help seniors meet their goals along with costs to consider. Sometimes after review seniors will want to consider a different home setting to maintain quality of life and ongoing independence. Family support is an important consideration.

The following Council on Aging leaders will give brief presentations and answer questions. Norma Hudson of Matter of Balance will address home safety. Mike Canny of Home Instead will speak of home services available. Kathy Gilbride, a council developer, will talk about quality of life matters to consider. Jeannine Henn of Senior LinkAge will offer insights on when seniors should consider choosing a different home setting.

For more information, call Dan Klement at 218-566-2220.

Grief Support Group planned

Individuals who are grieving the death of a loved one are welcome and encouraged to participate in the Grief Support Group. This supportive and caring group is facilitated by professionals and meets Mondays from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Oct. 23 at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.

The Grief Support Group is for those who have had a relative, friend, or significant person die. Common experiences of those who are living with grief include poor sleep, poor appetite, problems concentrating, and no energy for things that used to be enjoyable. The purpose of this group is to equip each person with the tools and resources to reinvest oneself in life.

For more information about Grief Support and to register for the seven-week session, call 218-828-7442 or 218-828-7464.

VFW Post No. 1647 events announced

The VFW Post No. 1647 and Auxiliary will have its regular meetings 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The VFW Auxiliary Fill the Trailer fundraiser will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 16. Bring usable soft items and books but no furniture to VFW parking lot. For questions, call Helen at 218-831-2112.

The VFW monthly breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Cost: $7. Servers will be the VFW men's softball team.

Class of 1966 to meet for lunch

The Washington High School class of 1966 will have lunch at 11 a.m. Monday at Ernie's on Gull.

Class of 1952 reunion set for Sept. 16

The Washington High School class of 1952 will not meet for lunch Tuesday.

Plans are to see everyone at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Prairie Bay for the 65th reunion.

Retired Firepeople to meet

Retired Firepeople will meet for breakfast 9 a.m. Wednesday at Front Street Cafe.

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 to serve breakfast

HACKENSACK—The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Club.

Cost: $6. The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

Cuyuna Range Women's Club to meet

CROSBY—The Cuyuna Range Women's Club will kick off its 2017-18 year 1 p.m. Monday at the Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby.

Crosby Police Chief Kim Coughlin will present a program titled "Personal Safety." Her talk will focus on steps to take to remain safe in our communities.

Music and refreshments will also be provided.

Brainerd class of 1946 lunch planned

Members and guests of the Washington High School class of 1946 will meet for lunch 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Brainerd American Legion Club.

Order from the menu. There will be a review of past events and discuss possible topics for 2018 sessions.

Call Dick at 218-838-0738 for more information.

Widowed Friends to meet

Widowed Friends will meet 11 a.m. Monday at the Sawmill Inn.

WHS class of 1955 meeting set

The Washington High School class of 1955, spouses and friends will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Monday at the Northwind Grille.

American Diabetes Association meeting announced

BAXTER—The American Diabetes Association, Brainerd Lakes Area Chapter, will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Prairie Bay, 15115 Edgewood Drive, Baxter.

There will be a presentation on dealing with diabetic issues by Emily Stunek, registered nurse, from Essentia Health.

Meeting for the 194th Regiment

Members and guests will meet 10 a.m. Monday at the Brainerd Armory.

The main topic will be information on the progress of building the home for a local veteran in partnership with Habitat for Humanity, located at 11392 Red Pine Drive. A number of volunteers from the Regiment are giving time and talent to complete the home.

For questions, call Larry Osvold, president, at 218-851-7154.

Senior dances

Senior dances will be from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Motley Ten-Hi with music by Frank and Fran; from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday at Waukenabo with music by Jerry's Dance Band; and from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Deerwood Legion with music by Frank and Fran.

Ray's Promenaders to start new season

Ray's Promenaders Square Dance Club will be dancing at the Ageless Expo at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 16 at Forestview Middle School.

With the start of the new season, they will be dancing on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Baxter School. They are offering a 10-week session of square dance lessons beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bethany Good Samaritan Home activity room. First lesson is free.

For more information, call Barb at 218-825-8321 or Terri at 218-764-2654.

Ray's Promenaders is a member of Square Dance Minnesota, which is a nonprofit 501(c) organization. Visit www.squaredancemn.com to find lessons or dances throughout Minnesota.

Duplicate bridge scores

North-South: Bob and Sandy Crozier, 62; Patrick Spradlin and Bruce Eastman, 59.5; Lois Volkmuth and Phyllis DeRosier, 51. East-West: Nan Moran and Jo Bonestroo, 55; Don Rasmussen and Steve Schaitberger, 53.5; Daria and W.C. Blanton, 52.5.

Area bridge scores

Jenkins VFW: Florence DeLong, 5740; Peter Graves, 4800; Nan Moran, 4220.

Whitefish Golf Course: Duplicate: North-South: Enga Wodziak and Jean Freytag, 173; Bruce Peck and Tim Tulloch, 149.5; Carol Johnson and Marlene Anderson, 145.5. East-West: Judy Thomas and Marguerite Baker, 170.5; Carol and Greg Lindahl, 156.5; Don and Sharon Berglund, 145.5.

Maucieri's: Jim Thompson, 8010; Dale Dickie, 7630; Florence DeLong, 7250; Emily Schuldt, 7070.

North-South: Jim Thompson and Helen McGrath, 94; Lois Steffen and Charles Ready, 78.5; Bruce Peck and Carol Johnson, 75.5.

East-West: Nan Moran and Jo Bonestroo, 83; Fay Miller and Rhys Price Jones, 78.5; Shirley Shodahl and Emily Schuldt, 77.5.

Crosslake Community Center: Emily Schuldt, 5840; Shirley Gronholm, 5280; Fay Miller, 5030; Bill Herrick, 4970.

Anyone interested in joining any of the bridge games may contact Jim Thompson at 218-543-4688.

Anyone interested in joining the bridge game at the Crosslake Community Center, call the Center.