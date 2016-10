Larry Frasier and Kesha Braun, Baxter, Ireland Jo Frasier, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, Sept. 1, 2016. Grandparents are Kim Braun, Brainerd, Gerry Frasier, Baxter, and John Braun, Vermont.

Dan and Emily Vang, Pierz, a girl, Kalia Marie, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Sept. 2, 2016. Grandparents are Harry and Darla Welle, Pierz, and Neng and Chao Vang, Apple Valley.

Christopher Bair and Bethany Smith, Crosslake, a girl, Lauren Clare Bair, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Sept. 2, 2016. Grandparents are Charles and Terry Bair, Pine River, and Clare Deming, Fridley.

Daniel and Amy Johnson, Nisswa, a boy, Flint Walston, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, Sept. 2, 2016. Grandparents are Dave and Viv Walston, Monticello, and Wendell and Betty Johnson, Big Lake.

Chad and Gina Heyer, Pine River, a girl, Eve Dianna, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Sept. 6, 2016. Grandparents are Thomas Medved, Pine River, Gail Van Brunt, Pine River, Bill and Dianna Heyer, Decatur, Ill., and Sue Wallin, Nisswa.

Jonathon and Emily Bachman, Brainerd, a girl, Superior Louise, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Sept. 9, 2016. Grandparents are Lee and Nancy Wangstad, Nisswa, and Keith and Kim Bachman, Brainerd.

Blake Jorgenson and Jaime Salo, Baxter, a girl, Olivia Mae Jorgenson, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Sept. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Kim and Jeff Salo and Brian Jorgenson and Lisa Jorgenson.

Mariluz BenAvidez Rivera and Yodeny Valdivia Fuentes, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Odel Valdivia Benavidez, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Sept. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Adaluz Rivera Centeno, Eligio Benavidez Diaz and Gloria Isidora Fuentes Rayo.

Jakson and Kaitlyn Hess, Brainerd, a boy, Mac Jakson, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Sept. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Daniel Jurek and Robyn Jurek and Elizabeth Miles, Mark Miles and Jon Hess.

Steven and Nicole Jedlenski, Baxter, a girl, Braylee Rae, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Sept. 14, 2016. Grandparents are Jeff and Cyndi Olson, Merrifield, and Greg and Patty Jedlenski, Brainerd.

Michael and Karissa Fish, Brainerd, a girl, Ruth Marie Jean, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Sept. 15, 2016.

Travis and Danielle MacDonald, Brainerd, a boy, Bryson Michael, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Sept. 16, 2016. Grandparents are Mike and Jackie Uphoff, Brainerd, and Craig and Nancy MacDonald, Brainerd.

Cody and Brittany Varner, Pierz, a boy, Braxton Robert, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, Sept. 16, 2016. Grandparents are Bob and Kathy Dorn, Little Falls, Diane Scott, Hillman, and Joe Varner, Pierz.

Gabriel and Stacia Meyer, Little Falls, a boy, Austin John, 8 pounds, Sept. 19, 2016. Grandparents are Deb and Jarle Scott, Little Falls, and Dale and Carol Meyer, Little Falls.

Adam and Paige Purcell, Brainerd, a boy, Oliver William, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Sept. 21, 2016. Grandparents are Alan and Nancy Landin, Brainerd, Bill and Lisa Adams, Martinez, Ga., and Ralph and Cathy Purcell, Carmel, Ind.

Ben and Amy Baratto, Brainerd, a girl, Charlee Ann, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Sept. 22, 2016. Grandparents are Mark and Kathy Lawson, Spencer, Iowa, and Jim and DeAnna Baratto, Breezy Point.

Nicholas and Jessica Ferry, East Gull Lake, a girl, Rowan Lydia, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, Sept. 23, 2016. Grandparents are Cynthia and Randy Narlock, East Gull Lake, and Diane Hanson and Thomas Ferry, Coon Rapids.

Edwin Fortune and Nicole Soderman, Brainerd, a boy, Layden Rodney Fortune-Soderman, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Sept. 24, 2016. Grandparents are Dwight and Barb Soderman, Brainerd, and Rodney and Myrna Fortune, Brainerd.

Lars and Molly Ronnevik, Brainerd, a boy, Max Madsen Ronnevik, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Sept. 25, 2016.

Adam and Jessica Stange, Brainerd, a boy, Bentley Scott, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Sept. 26, 2016. Grandparents are Theresa Williams and Steve Craigie, Brainerd, Troy Verkennes, Crosby, Angie Wink, Swan River, and Duane and Denise Stange, Brainerd. Great-grandparents are Phyllis and Gary Williams, Brainerd, Al and Marcia Wink, Deer River, and Vicki Stange, Brainerd.

Robert and Sarah Plumski, Royalton, a girl, Hazel Mariah, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Sept. 26, 2016. Grandparents are Rana and Danford Johnson, Little Falls, Mark Peeling, San Diego, Connie and Randy Bjerkness, Little Falls, and Leo and Lynn Plumski, Sartell.

Nicholas and Shelby Erdich, Little Falls, a boy, Brantley Beau, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Sept. 27, 2016. Grandparents are Kim and John Erdich, Little Falls, and Debbie and Mark Fuhrman, Pierz. Great-grandparents are Joelle Fuhrman, Pierz, Darlene Rocheleau, Pierz, and Marlys and George Winskowski, Pierz.

Ashley LeDoux and Thomas Pikula, Brainerd, a boy, Thomas Keith Pikula, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, Sept. 29, 2016. Grandparents are Connie and Earl LeDoux, Madelyn Stephanie Castillo and Shane Pikula.

Gerald and Cassandra Stange, Emily, a girl, Sadie Lou, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Sept. 30, 2016. Grandparents are Dan and Fran Barrett, Emily, and Theresa Stange, Brainerd, and the late Scott Stange.

David Krepp and Felicia Weaver, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Jester Damien Michael Krepp, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Oct. 1, 2016. Grandparents are Stephanie Weaver, Pequot Lakes, and Charles (Andy) Weaver, Pequot Lakes.