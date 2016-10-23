Births: Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd
Roberta Sam and Dylan Johnson, Onamia, a boy, Andrew Redsky Sam Johnson, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Oct. 3, 2016. Grandparents are Hazel Joseph, Crookston, Robert Kegg, Onamia, Aimee Mellang, Farmington, and Howard Johnson, Onamia.
Chelsie Slipp and Andrew Knutson, Wadena and Perham, a boy, Jaysen Charles Knutson, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, Oct. 3, 2016. Grandparents are Steve and Cindy Slipp, Brainerd, and Beth Topp, Wadena.
Zachary and Anna Lee, Nisswa, a girl, Sadie Anne, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, Oct. 3, 2016.
Devon and Kayla Mass, Brainerd, a boy, Emmett Edward, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Oct. 4, 2016.
Jeremy and Savanna Albedyll, Brainerd, a girl, Zoe Eleonora, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Oct. 5, 2016. Grandparents are Michael and Anita Flansburg, Hinckley, Cynthia and Donald Schmitz, Cold Spring, Douglas and Peggy Albedyll, Sun Prairie, Wis., Kathleen Albedyll and Dennis Kohls, Watertown, Wis. Great-grandparents are Lloyd and Jacqueline Flansburg, Motley.
Neil and Rhea Schmidt, Merrifield, a girl, Marie Katherine, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Oct. 5, 2016. Grandparents are Mike and Annett Sinotte, Pillager, and Chris and Jan Schmitt, Stacy.
Courteney Patraw and Johnathan Cichon, Little Falls, a girl, Auroralee Daisy Cichon, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Oct. 5, 2016. Grandparents are Denise Patraw, Little Falls, David Cichon, Little Falls, and Carol Zanda Flensburg. Great-grandparents are Rodney and Judith French, Wauwatosa, Wis.
Jared and Meghan Smith, Brainerd, a girl, Saydee Lee, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, Oct. 6, 2016. Grandparents are Steve and Linda Smith and Martin and Jeanne Rogers. Great-grandparent is Jim Boyd.
Phillip and Amy Hess, Nisswa, a girl, Paige Elizabeth, 7 pounds, Oct. 6, 2016. Grandparents are John W. Felts Jr., Nisswa, and Joni LeGrand, Virgil, S.D., James Hess, Huron, S.D.
Elijah Nelson and Katrina Sanders, Brainerd, a boy, Kayden Alan Nelson, 6 pounds, 8 ounces, Oct. 7, 2016. Grandparents are Amber Sanders, Jeff Rodriguez, Jamie Nelson and Missy Bushway.
Andrew Sabyan and Tabita Villnow, Brainerd, a boy, Jaxon Troy Sabyan, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Oct. 8, 2016. Grandparents are Dan and Laura Villnow, Brainerd, Tyra Amerud, Riverton, and the late Troy Sabyan.
Michael and Johanna Soderburg, Pillager, a boy, Jacob Chester, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Oct. 8, 2016. Grandparents are Bill and Millie Grothe, Warba, and Chet and Sue Soderburg, Proctor.
Winston Mattinas and Erica Garbow, Onamia, a boy, Harvey Dennis Mattinas, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Oct. 8, 2016. Grandparents are Beverly Kegg and Gerald Nickaboine, Onamia, Connie Moose, Brainerd, and Thomas Mattinas Sr., Canada.