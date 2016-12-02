Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
Brittany and Patrick Trettel, Staples, a girl, Symantha Kiara, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, Nov. 13, 2016.
Brittany and Phillip Ramsdell, Baxter, a boy, Gabriel Leonard, 9 pounds, Nov. 17, 2016.
Joni and Jeremy Schwartz, Verndale, a girl, Veronica Helen, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 17, 2016.
Heather and Eric Tepley, Browerville, a girl, Skye Emersyn, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Nov. 18, 2016.
Sheila and Chris Erickson, Staples, a boy, Easton Everett, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, Nov. 18, 2016.
Sara and Greg Imrick, Staples, a girl, Isabella Rose, 10 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 18, 2016.
Kelsey and Ryan Hoelscher, Long Prairie, a boy, Shea Ryan, 9 pounds, Nov. 19, 2016.
Terra and Brandon Pfaff, Baxter, a boy, Octavian Wylie, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 23, 2016.
Kassie and Robert Meech, Sebeka, a boy, Tyler Otto, 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces, Nov. 23, 2016.
Ashley and Paul Hokanson, Baxter, a boy, Brantley Howard, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Nov. 27, 2016.
Alisa Pipenhagen and Matt Kinnaman, East Gull Lake, a boy, Oliver Knox, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 28, 2016.
Tina Uselman and Brenden Rausch, Clarissa, a boy, Camdyn John, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Nov. 28, 2016.
Carolynn and Isaac Andersen, Bertha, a girl, Catherine Leah, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Nov. 30, 2016.
Felicia and Allen Pitschka, Long Prairie, a girl, Audrey Jo, 6 pounds, Dec. 1, 2016.
Crista and Robert Jindra, Sebeka, a girl, Tillie Aliza, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 2, 2016.