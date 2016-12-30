Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
Lakewood Health System, Staples
Kayla and Sam Bloom, Little Falls, a girl, Abigail Florence, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 4, 2016.
Brittany and Nick Hillman, Brainerd, a girl, Henley Rae, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 5, 2016.
Alyse Oswalt and Tyler Perry, Verndale, a girl, Sophia Grace, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 6, 2016.
Brandi Rian and Sam Kemp, Wadena, a boy, Ryker Roy, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 6, 2016.
Cassie and Josh Miles, Nisswa, a girl, Marley Lynn, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 8, 2016.
Daniele Denny and Dan Butzin, Wadena, a boy, Owen Daniel, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 9, 2016.
Breanna Robben, Motley, a girl, Paislee Becca Jean, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, Dec. 9, 2016.
Victoria and Kyler Helmin, Cushing, a boy, Dawson Leigh, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 11, 2016.
Brittany and Stephen Springer, Henning, a girl, Paisley Jo, 8 pounds, Dec. 12, 2016.
Jessica Teel and George Huesmann, Backus, a girl, Alexi Lynn, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Dec. 13, 2016.
Katharine and Clay Sandmeyer, Eagle Bend, a girl, Leyna LaRaine, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 13, 2016.
Megan and Jacob May, Long Prairie, a boy, Lennon Herbert, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016.
Christina and James Fonteyn, Staples, a girl, Jaidyn Bernice, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016.
Kali and Christopher Schwantz, Bertha, a boy, Jerome Leslie Duane, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016.
Megyn Asmus and Tyler Klimek, Eagle Bend, a boy, Jaxen Lee, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 15, 2016.
Marguerite Jones and Jayden Cardias, Jenkins, a girl, Olivia Grace, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 15, 2016.
Erin and Trevor Balbach, Henning, a girl, Brynlee Amelia, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 16, 2016.
Meghan and Todd Waldoch, Flensburg, a girl, Lillian Marie, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 17, 2016.
Heidi Hodgden and Matt Bollig, Brainerd, a girl, Claire Ann, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Dec. 17, 2016.
Renee and Ryan Kroll, Staples, a boy, Liam Ryan, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 19, 2016.
Sarah and Michael Beierman, Brainerd, a boy, Nicholas Dale, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 19, 2016.
Steffanie Burton and Mitchell Steffen, Brainerd, a girl, Zoe Thomas, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 21, 2016.
Christina Hove and Kevin Heschke, Staples, a boy, Eli Hans Joseph, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 22, 2016.
Samantha and Taylor Rickmeyer, Baxter, a girl, Evelyn Noelle, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 26, 2016.
Maia Perez and Jon Krushe, Brainerd, a oy, Jaxon Layne, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 27, 2016.
Tamber and Justin Edin, Staples, a girl, Esther Rose, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Dec. 28, 2016.
Karen Kehn and Chris Banaka, Staples, a girl, Hailey Karen, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, Dec. 30, 2016.