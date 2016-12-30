Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Lakewood Health System, Staples, births

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:11 p.m.

    Lakewood Health System, Staples

    Kayla and Sam Bloom, Little Falls, a girl, Abigail Florence, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 4, 2016.

    Brittany and Nick Hillman, Brainerd, a girl, Henley Rae, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 5, 2016.

    Alyse Oswalt and Tyler Perry, Verndale, a girl, Sophia Grace, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 6, 2016.

    Brandi Rian and Sam Kemp, Wadena, a boy, Ryker Roy, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 6, 2016.

    Cassie and Josh Miles, Nisswa, a girl, Marley Lynn, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 8, 2016.

    Daniele Denny and Dan Butzin, Wadena, a boy, Owen Daniel, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, Dec. 9, 2016.

    Breanna Robben, Motley, a girl, Paislee Becca Jean, 7 pounds, 7.5 ounces, Dec. 9, 2016.

    Victoria and Kyler Helmin, Cushing, a boy, Dawson Leigh, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 11, 2016.

    Brittany and Stephen Springer, Henning, a girl, Paisley Jo, 8 pounds, Dec. 12, 2016.

    Jessica Teel and George Huesmann, Backus, a girl, Alexi Lynn, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Dec. 13, 2016.

    Katharine and Clay Sandmeyer, Eagle Bend, a girl, Leyna LaRaine, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 13, 2016.

    Megan and Jacob May, Long Prairie, a boy, Lennon Herbert, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016.

    Christina and James Fonteyn, Staples, a girl, Jaidyn Bernice, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016.

    Kali and Christopher Schwantz, Bertha, a boy, Jerome Leslie Duane, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, Dec. 14, 2016.

    Megyn Asmus and Tyler Klimek, Eagle Bend, a boy, Jaxen Lee, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 15, 2016.

    Marguerite Jones and Jayden Cardias, Jenkins, a girl, Olivia Grace, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 15, 2016.

    Erin and Trevor Balbach, Henning, a girl, Brynlee Amelia, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 16, 2016.

    Meghan and Todd Waldoch, Flensburg, a girl, Lillian Marie, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 17, 2016.

    Heidi Hodgden and Matt Bollig, Brainerd, a girl, Claire Ann, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Dec. 17, 2016.

    Renee and Ryan Kroll, Staples, a boy, Liam Ryan, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 19, 2016.

    Sarah and Michael Beierman, Brainerd, a boy, Nicholas Dale, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 19, 2016.

    Steffanie Burton and Mitchell Steffen, Brainerd, a girl, Zoe Thomas, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 21, 2016.

    Christina Hove and Kevin Heschke, Staples, a boy, Eli Hans Joseph, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 22, 2016.

    Samantha and Taylor Rickmeyer, Baxter, a girl, Evelyn Noelle, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 26, 2016.

    Maia Perez and Jon Krushe, Brainerd, a oy, Jaxon Layne, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, Dec. 27, 2016.

    Tamber and Justin Edin, Staples, a girl, Esther Rose, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Karen Kehn and Chris Banaka, Staples, a girl, Hailey Karen, 8 pounds, 2.5 ounces, Dec. 30, 2016.

    Explore related topics:milestonesnew arrivalsbirthsBirth announcementsLakewood Health System
    Advertisement
    randomness