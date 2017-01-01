Dustin and Kaitlyn Erickson, Merrifield, a boy, Kohen Wayne, 9 pounds, 4 ounces, Nov. 8, 2016. Grandparents are Donny and Dawn Hines, Brainerd, Gina Filsmyer, Brainerd, and Keith Erickson, Bemidji.

David Stapleton Sr. and Laura Roberts, Brainerd, a boy, Dale Harrison Stapleton, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 10, 2016. Grandparents are Florence Larson, Onamia, the late Enoch Harrison Stapleton, Dottie Roberts, Brainerd, and the late Dale Roberts.

Eric and Alicia Priglmeier, Brainerd, a girl, Kylee Jean, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Julie Batters, Baxter, and Judith Priglmeier, Aitkin.

Elder and Sara Carmona, Pierz, a boy, Warren Robert, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Allen and Debbie Woitalla, Pierz, and Ken and Melva Warzecha, Randall.

Adam Carner and Kayla Edwards, Brainerd, a girl, Brenna Grace Carner, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, Nov. 13, 2016. Grandparents are Paul and Michele Edwards, Brainerd, Denise Rathman, Merrifield, and Loren Carner, East Gull Lake.

Jakes Hines and Randi Hatcher, Merrifield, a girl, Zaylee Starr-Lynn Hines, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 14, 2016. Grandparents are Shane and Jennie Hatcher, Crosby.

Jason and Katrina Oldakowski, Little Falls, a boy, Gavin Duane, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Nov. 16, 2016. Pat and Gerard Oldakowski, Little Falls, and Debra and Jeff Myrum, and the late Duane Meyer, Pierz.

Andrew Young and Terese Schmidt, Brainerd, a girl, Octavia Love Young, 6 pounds, Nov. 16, 2016. Grandparents are Pamela and Justin Schmidt, Wahkon, and Sandra Hohn, Pillager.

Andrew Hill and Katye Simonson, Garrison, a girl, Payton Marie Hill, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, Nov. 17, 2016. Grandparents are Angel and Dan Oehrlein, Steven and Annie Hill, Larry and Carla Simonson and Lona Donnie Norby.

Michelle Dumoulin and Gabriel Frausto, Baxter, a boy, Abel James Frausto, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, Nov. 18, 2016. Grandparents are Mary Frausto, Pine River, Tina Russell, Pine River, and Dale Russell, Pine River.

Zachary and Nicole Karelis, Brainerd, a boy, Walter John, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Nov. 18, 2016. Grandparents are Mark and Beth Telander, Alexandria, and Paul and Kelly Karelis, Aitkin.

Shawn and Carrie Rakowski, Brainerd, a boy, Alexander Dale, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Nov. 19, 2016. Grandparents are Mike and Joyce Rakowski, Brainerd, and Judy VanSickle, Brainerd, and Terry VanSickle, Pillager.

Chase and Rachael Niesen, Brainerd, a boy, Jace James, 8 pounds, 12 ounces, Nov. 19, 2016.

Eric and Kacey Ahlgren, Baxter, a girl, Evalyn Theda, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Nov. 21, 2016. Grandparents are Dave Ahlgren and Sabine Ahlgren, Baxter, and Donna Carmichael and Kevan Carmichael, Fort Pierce, Fla.

Dylan and Cassie Knipple, Brainerd, a boy, Jonas Charles, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 21, 2016.

Jordan and Sara Kretzschmar, Brainerd, a girl, Ruby Annmarie, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, Nov. 23, 2016. Grandparents are Steph Downey and Mike Kitagawa, Bemidji, Jeff and Penny Downey, Bemidji, and Judy and Dave Kretzschmar, Bagley.

Seanmichael and Dana Naples, Brainerd, a boy, Lucca Tom, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Nov. 23, 2016.

Darron Rueben Mountain and Brandi Stillday, Onamia, twin boys, Darrion Rueben Mountain, 4 pounds, 3 ounces, and Daymon Rueben Mountain, 5 pounds, 2 ounces, Nov. 23, 2016. Grandparents are Angeline Marie Mountain and Aaron Rueben Day. Great-grandmother is June Day.

Paul Bernadette Smith, Nisswa, a boy, Mason Paul, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Nov. 27, 2016.

Jared and Bryana Shaw, Baxter, a boy, Brekk Brian, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Nov. 27, 2016. Grandparents are Brian and Kim Sather, Pillager, Chad S and Leslie H, Brainerd, and Branda Shaw, Brainerd.

Robert and Jennifer Walcheski, Pierz, a girl, Raegan Rose, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, Nov. 29, 2016. Grandparents are Marge and Albie Walcheski, Pierz, Jackie and Donny Zehowski, Pierz, and Bobby and Darcey Jamma, Pierz.

Michael and Ashlee Feragen, Little Falls, a boy, George Wilson, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, Nov. 29, 2016. Grandparents are Michael and Debbie Coffman, Little Falls, and Ernie and Connie Feragen, Warroad.